How To Watch NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships Selection Show

Watch the NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships selection show live on Sunday, March 7. Fans can watch the live streaming of the selection on the NCAA official website live online.

On Sunday, the selection show will be at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted and stream on NCAA.com.

When: The 2021 DI cross country championship selection show will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7. How to watch: The selection show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The likes of Stanford, Georgetown, Butler, BYU, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Tulsa, Iowa State, New Mexico, are just a few of the programs expected to feature at the national championships, but there are many others who will be watching on edge.

The delayed 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships will be on Monday, March 15 at the Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Live coverage will air on ESPNU with the live streaming on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. The coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The last time out in the 2019 season, BYU scored 109 points to defeat Northern Arizona (163) in the men’s cross country team national championship. It was the Cougars’ first men’s team national title and they will start as perhaps the favorites to win again this year.

On the women’s side, Arkansas tallied 96 points to snap the victory over BYU (102) with the Razorbacks also securing a first women’s team national title.