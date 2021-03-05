How To Watch Pac 12 Cross Country Championship On March 5

The 2020 Pac 12 Cross Country Championship will take place at the Chambers Bay Golf Course, at University Place, Wash., on Friday and you can watch the live streaming coverage and follow the latest result updates.

Streaming the meeting live will be the Pac-12 Network with the women’s 6k race slated for 2:00 PM Thursday, Eastern Time (ET) (11:00 am PT) and the men’s 8k race following at approximately 3:00 PM (ET); (12:00 pm PT).

There are several ways for fans to watch and stream the live broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

Cable companies such as Spectrum, Cox, Comcast Xfinity and Dish Network all have packages that already include this channel.

However, if you are a cord-cutter then you can sign up for a free trial with FUBOTV.COM and SLING.COM or subscribe to VIDGO.COM

As teams continue to battle for NCAA Cross Country National Championships places, the Pac-12 Championships will provide some of the most dominant programs in the country.

The men’s battle will including defending league champion Colorado and will feature four teams currently ranked among the top 10 nationally. Stanford leads the way on the men’s side at No. 4, with Washington at No. 8 and Colorado at No. 9.

Oregon is also ranked among the top 25 this season at No. 12.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Stanford will be aiming to defend their Pac 12 Cross Country Championship team title on Thursday.

Stanford heads into Friday’s conference battle ranked at No. 5 in the USTFCCCA rankings.

Colorado is at No. 6, Washington is ranked at No. 8 and Oregon State comes in at No. 24.

The teams will be battle for places at the rescheduled 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships which will take place on March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. You can watch all of the action from the Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course LIVE on ESPN U and/or the ESPN App beginning at 12:30 pm ET.

NOTE: With the elimination of the 2020 NCAA regional championships, the committee created a new selection process for teams and individuals advancing directly to the national championships.