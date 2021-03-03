How To Watch 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championship

The 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championship begins on Thursday, March 4 and you can watch the LIVE streaming coverage as it is happening! Watch Live Stream. The championships, which take place in Torun, Poland, will run from 4-7 March.

How Can I Watch Live Stream & Live Results

The LIVE action at the Arena Torun will get underway on Thursday at 19:00 local time or 1:00 pm ET, with the qualifying round of the men’s high jump competition, while the men’s long jump will begin at 19:08 local time (1:08 pm ET).

The first event on the track on the first day will be the women’s 3000m heats at 1:30 pm ET (19:30 local time).

Several of the world’s top athletes will line up at the event as they continue their preparations for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

However, although the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championship has attracted a record number of athletes from 47 nations, several highlighted athletes will also be missing in Torun.

Among those missing the championships this year are Great Britain stars Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir who opted to end their indoor season to focus on the Olympics, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson was forced to sit out due to injury.

Included in the star-studded lineup, however, are Belgian Olympic and European heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam, who will compete in the women’s pentathlon, Great Britain teenage 800m star Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, as well as Sweden pole vault star Armand Duplantis.

The Netherlands world 60m hurdles leader Nadine Visser, Ukraine high jump star Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who leads 2021 with a mark of 2.06m, and Italian long jump world leader Larissa Lapichino are also listed to compete.

2021 European Athletics Indoor Championship Day 1 Schedule

Start Time Location Event

19:00 Arena Toruń High Jump Men – Qual. Round – Group A

19:08 Arena Toruń Long Jump Men – Qual. Round – Group A

19:15 Arena Toruń Shot Put Women – Qual. Round – Group A

19:30 Arena Toruń 3000m Women – Round 1 – Heat 1

19:43 Arena Toruń 3000m Women – Round 1 – Heat 2

20:20 Arena Toruń 1500m Men – Round 1 – Heat 1

20:30 Arena Toruń 1500m Men – Round 1 – Heat 2

20:40 Arena Toruń 1500m Men – Round 1 – Heat 3

20:50 Arena Toruń 1500m Men – Round 1 – Heat 4