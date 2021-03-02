World-Track and Field Website

How To Watch The 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships

YANKTON, S.D. – The 2021 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships will take place from Wednesday, 3 March – Saturday 6 March, and you can watch and follow the live streaming coverage of the championships.

This year’s championships will be hosted by Dakota State University and will take place at the Ruth Donahoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D.

This season will be the 56th staging of the NAIA Men’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships, while the women’s event will be the 41st edition.

Watch Live Streaming coverage of the championships on stretchinternet.com, while the 2021 Live Results will be available to those who are unable to follow video coverage.

Coverage on Wednesday begins at 9:50 am ET/ 8:50 CST with the men’s Heptathlon and the women’s Pentathlon. Also happening in the morning session are the semi-finals of the 3200m and 1600m relay races.

The Mid-Day Session will start at 11:15 a.m. CT with the distance medley relay heats, followed by the 60m hurdles and mile run heats

Indiana Tech qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 23.

Qualifiers by school CLICK HERE

Qualifiers by event CLICK HERE

Event Schedule CLICK HERE

2021 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships

MEN’S SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 4 | Yankton, S.D. |

Morning Session  
9:00 a.m.Heptathlon | PentathlonFinal
9:15 a.m. 3200m RelaySemi
9:45 a.m. 1600m RelaySemi
   
Mid-Day Session  
11:15 a.m. Distance Medley RelaySemi
12:25 p.m.60m HurdlesSemi
12:40 p.m.MileSemi
   
Afternoon Session  
2:30 p.m.400mSemi
2:45 p.m.600mSemi
3:00 p.m.60mSemi
3:15 p.m.800mSemi
3:30 p.m.1000mSemi
3:35 p.m.3000mSemi
4:15 p.m.200mSemi
6:00 p.m.Pole VaultFinal

Friday, March 5 |

Morning Session  
9:00 a.m.HeptathlonFinal

Saturday, March 6 |

Morning Session  
9:00 a.m.RacewalkFinal
9:20 a.m.3200mFinal
9:30 a.m.Shot Put, High JumpFinal
   
Mid-Day Session  
11:30 a.m.MileFinal
11:45 a.m. 60m Hurdles Final
12:00 p.m.400mFinal
 Weight Throw, Long JumpFinal
12:15 p.m.600mFinal
12:30 p.m.60mFinal
12:45 p.m.800mFinal
1:00 p.m.1000mFinal
   
Afternoon  
2:30 p.m.3000m, Triple JumpFinal
2:45 p.m.200mFinal
3:00 p.m.5000mFinal
3:25 p.m.Distance Medley RelayFinal
3:45 p.m.1600M RelayFinal

