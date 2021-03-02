How To Watch The 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships

YANKTON, S.D. – The 2021 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships will take place from Wednesday, 3 March – Saturday 6 March, and you can watch and follow the live streaming coverage of the championships.
This year’s championships will be hosted by Dakota State University and will take place at the Ruth Donahoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D.
This season will be the 56th staging of the NAIA Men’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships, while the women’s event will be the 41st edition.
Watch Live Streaming coverage of the championships on stretchinternet.com, while the 2021 Live Results will be available to those who are unable to follow video coverage.
Coverage on Wednesday begins at 9:50 am ET/ 8:50 CST with the men’s Heptathlon and the women’s Pentathlon. Also happening in the morning session are the semi-finals of the 3200m and 1600m relay races.
The Mid-Day Session will start at 11:15 a.m. CT with the distance medley relay heats, followed by the 60m hurdles and mile run heats
Indiana Tech qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 23.
2021 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships
MEN’S SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 4 | Yankton, S.D. |
|Morning Session
|9:00 a.m.
|Heptathlon | Pentathlon
|Final
|9:15 a.m.
|3200m Relay
|Semi
|9:45 a.m.
|1600m Relay
|Semi
|Mid-Day Session
|11:15 a.m.
|Distance Medley Relay
|Semi
|12:25 p.m.
|60m Hurdles
|Semi
|12:40 p.m.
|Mile
|Semi
|Afternoon Session
|2:30 p.m.
|400m
|Semi
|2:45 p.m.
|600m
|Semi
|3:00 p.m.
|60m
|Semi
|3:15 p.m.
|800m
|Semi
|3:30 p.m.
|1000m
|Semi
|3:35 p.m.
|3000m
|Semi
|4:15 p.m.
|200m
|Semi
|6:00 p.m.
|Pole Vault
|Final
Friday, March 5 |
|Morning Session
|9:00 a.m.
|Heptathlon
|Final
Saturday, March 6 |
|Morning Session
|9:00 a.m.
|Racewalk
|Final
|9:20 a.m.
|3200m
|Final
|9:30 a.m.
|Shot Put, High Jump
|Final
|Mid-Day Session
|11:30 a.m.
|Mile
|Final
|11:45 a.m.
|60m Hurdles
|Final
|12:00 p.m.
|400m
|Final
|Weight Throw, Long Jump
|Final
|12:15 p.m.
|600m
|Final
|12:30 p.m.
|60m
|Final
|12:45 p.m.
|800m
|Final
|1:00 p.m.
|1000m
|Final
|Afternoon
|2:30 p.m.
|3000m, Triple Jump
|Final
|2:45 p.m.
|200m
|Final
|3:00 p.m.
|5000m
|Final
|3:25 p.m.
|Distance Medley Relay
|Final
|3:45 p.m.
|1600M Relay
|Final
