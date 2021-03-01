How To Watch Day 2: 2021 Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships

Birmingham, Ala. — The 2021 Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships will conclude on Monday, March 1, with the second and final day of competition, and fans can once again watch the live streaming and follow live results and updates online.

Stephen F. Austin Leads Standings After Day 1

The championships, which is once again being hosted at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala, will see Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin hoping to defend their respective team titles. Sam Houston won the men’s Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships team crown at the 2020 meeting, while Stephen F. Austin captured the women team title last season.

Entering Monday’s final day of competition, Stephen F. Austin leads both the men’s and women’s points standings.

After six scored events (Women 5000 Meter Run Women Distance Medley Women Long Jump Women Pole Vault Women Weight Throw Women Indoor Pentathlon) – the Ladyjacks are leading the standings with 34 points, four more than Abilene Christian, with New Orleans and Northwestern State sitting on 28 and Houston Baptist rounding out the top five with 17 points.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, after six completed finals – (Men 5000 Meter Run Men Distance Medley Men High Jump Men Long Jump Men Pole Vault Men Weight Throw) – the Lumberjacks lead the standings with 41 points, with SE Louisiana sitting second on 36 and Abilene Christian in third place with 33.

Houston Baptist is fourth with 26.5 points with defending champion Sam Houston in fifth place heading into Monday’s Day two with 24.5 points.

Monday’s action begins at 10:00 am CT with the women shot put and triple jump final, while the men’s heptathlon will also get underway at the same time.

On the track, the women’s 60m hurdles final will get things underway at 11:00 am CT and the men’s final will follow at 11:10 am. The women’s and men’s 4x400m relays are the final two events on the track and they will go off at 2:30 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively.

2021 Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day 2 Schedule

Men Heptathlon 60 Hurdles10:00 AM CST

Women Shot Put 10:00 PM CST

Men Heptathlon Pole Vault 10:35 AM CST

Women Triple Jump 10:00 AM CST

Men Triple Jump 12:00 PM CST

Men Shot Put 12:00 PM CST

Women High Jump 12:30 PM CST

Open Running Events

Women 60 Hurdles – Finals 11:00 AM CST

Men 60 Hurdles – Finals 11:10 AM CST

Women 60 Dash – Finals 11:20 AM CST

Men 60 Dash – Finals 11:30 AM CST

Women 1 Mile Run – Finals 11:45 AM CST

Men 1 Mile Run – Finals 11:55 AM CST

Men Heptathlon 1000 12:00 PM CST

Women 400 Dash – Finals 12:10 PM CST

Men 400 Dash – Finals 12:20 PM CST

Women 800 – Finals 12:30 PM CST

Men 800 – Finals 12:40 PM CST

Women 200 Dash – Finals 12:50 PM CST

Men 200 Dash – Finals 1:00 PM CST

Women 3000 1:30 PM CST

Men 3000 :00 PM CST

Women 4×400 2:30 PM CST

Men 4×400 2:50 PM CST