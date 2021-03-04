How To Watch Firefly Recovery 5,000m Live Streaming

Colorado Springs, CO – Watch live streaming coverage of the American Distance Project – Firefly Recovery 5,000m on the LetsRun.com Youtube channel on Thursday, March 4. The live streaming broadcast starts at 5:20 pm ET, with the women’s race going off at 5:30, followed by the men’s race at 6:00. Meeting Entries | Click Here For Live Results

The featured event at the meeting is expected to be the men’s 5,000m with reports claiming that Paul Chelimo is planning an attempt to break Galen Rupp’s American Record record and try to become the seventh man to run under 13:00 for 5000 indoors.

Rupp set the American 5,000m record of 13:01.26 in Boston on 16 January.

On Thursday, Chelimo will line up in the Firefly Recovery hoping to not only lower the American record but also join the likes of Kenenisa Bekele, Haile Gebrselassie, Daniel Komen, Isiah Koech, Eliud Kipchoge and Thomas Longosiwa as the only men to have gone sub-13 minutes for the 5000m indoors.

Chelimo, the Olympic silver medalist from Rio 2016, will enter to night’s contest at the brand at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex with an outdoor best of 12:57.55 and he will be aiming to come close to that mark when he leads his fellow American Distance Project/WCAP teammates in a race that will include athletes from outside the training group bubble.

In addition to no outside competitors, the organizers are not allowing any spectators inside the “American Distance Project’s training group bubble” due to COVID-19.

“This year has been extremely hard on the soldier-athletes who have missed out on other competitions due to strict travel restrictions,” said ADP coach Scott Simmons, “so, to address Covid safety concerns, we decided we would stage our own event in a city with very low Covid transmission rates and go the extra mile to mitigate risk.”

“We were happy when Firefly Recovery came on board as a title sponsor,” continued Simmons, “as the staging of a USATF sanctioned event is not easy.”

“We are proud to support the American Distance Project and their world-class athletes in the Firefly Recovery 5,000m,” said Firefly Recovery CEO Anthony Kjenstad. “As the fireflyTM device has become a proven recovery device for both elite and everyday runners, we are excited to help these athletes train harder and recover faster with affordable and portable recovery.”

Other Featured Athletes

U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program including fellow US Rio Olympian Leonard Korir (13:15.45); NCAA champions Lawi Lalang (13:00.95) and Anthony Rotich (13:31.95); US National Team members Emmanuel Bor (13:10.23), Elkanah Kibet (13:44.59), Frankline Tonui (13:45.52), Benard Keter (13:58.80), Augustus Maiyo (13:53.88) and Michael Jordan (14:13.34); as well as the U.S. Air Force’s Daniel Kirwa (13:58.3.)

There will also be a women’s 5,000m which will include the U.S. Army WCAP’s Ednah Kurgat (15:14.78), an NCAA cross country champion, as well as Elvin Kibet (15:27.74).

