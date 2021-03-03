How To Watch Mountain West Cross Country Championships: March 5

Watch live streaming coverage of the Mountain West Cross Country Championships, which is slated for Friday, March 5. This year’s championships will be held at the Craig Ranch Regional Park, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Fans will be able to watch the live video coverage and also follow results and updates as University of New Mexico women and Utah State men seek to defend the team titles they won in 2019.

The cross country season was had to be delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which forces collegiate winter sports to reschedule postseason play until the spring.

In the 2019 campaign, Utah State men captured its first-ever Mountain West Cross Country Championships title, after tallying 42 points. Colorado State was second last year, while Wyoming took third.

New Mexico Looks To Keep Dominant Run

New Mexico ran away with the women’s team title in 2019 after the defending champion tallied 31 points to beat Air Force and Boise State.

Coming off the long layoff last month, the Lobo women cruised to victory at the Battle Born Collegiate Cross Country Challenge.

Wow, the women ran great,” said head coach Joe Franklin after his team’s win in Albuquerque on Feb. 19. “It is such a wonderful group of women that all want to be very good.”

New Mexico will go in search of its 13th consecutive Mountain West Cross Country Championships women’s title.

Meanwhile, three difference teams have won the men’s team title in the past three seasons, as prior to Utah State’s win in 2019, Boise State won in 2018 and Colorado State took the 2017 crown.

New Mexico, which won six straight men’s title from 2009 to 2014, will aim for its first conference crown since that time.

The rescheduled 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships will be held on Monday, March 15, in Stillwater, Okla.