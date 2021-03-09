How To Watch NCAA DII Indoor National Championship

The NCAA DII Indoor National Championships will be held March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex and you can watch the live streaming coverage on NCAA.com. Live results and updates will be available here

Here is the full NCAA DII Indoor Championship event schedule:

The organizers of the championships revealed that this year’s championships will be co-hosted by the University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham.

The reigning champion on the women’s side is Adams State, following its victory in 2019 in Pittsburg, Kansas, and the Grizzlies will be hoping to retain their title two years later after the 2020 season was cut short because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams State scored 89 points to win the women’s 2019 NCAA DII Indoor National Championships, while Grand Valley State finished as the runner-up team.

Adams State is ranked No. 19 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and is expected to be challenged by No. 1 Grand Valley State, No. 2 Minnesota State, No. 3 Central Missouri, No. 4 UC-Colorado Springs and No. 5 West Texas A&M for the women’s team title.

Ashland Looking For A Repeat – Men

Meanwhile, Ashland University won the most recent NCAA DII Indoor National Championships men’s team title with 38 points – edging Adams State, which took second with 37 points.

Ashland will enter the championships as the No. 1 ranked team according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), and will start as the team to repeat as the men’s team champions.

Augustana (S.D.), will be hoping to win the men’s team title for the first time since going back to back in 2013 and 2014.

Grand Valley State, Colo. School of Mines, West Texas A&M and Central Missouri are also contenders for the men’s team crown.

Both the 2020 NCAA DII Indoor and Outdoor National Championships were canceled because of the widespread coronavirus pandemic.