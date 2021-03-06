How To Watch Sound Running Invite LIVE – Free!

The Sound Running Invite, presented by USATF Foundation, takes place on Saturday, 6 March and fans will be able to watch the LIVE stream on the Professional Track Series YouTube Channel.
The meeting will include the 800m, 1500m, and 5000m races, and track and field supporters will get the chance to see some of the top American athletes, as well as a few upcoming talents.
With the Olympics in Tokyo still scheduled to take place later this summer, several athletes will be aiming to achieve the Games and respective national qualifying marks.
Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz of USA will lead the way in the Beasts men’s 1500m.
Centrowitz will battle with New Zealand veteran Nick Willis, the Olympic bronze medalist, as well as 2016 World Indoor 3000m silver medalist Ryan Hill of the USA.
Craig Nowak, Drew Hunter, Vincent Ciattei and Amos Bartelsmeyer of Germany will also lineup in the event.
Many times U.S. champion Molly Huddle, the Olympic and World Championships 5000m and 10,000m finalist, is among the starters in the women’s 5000m at the Sound Running Invite, with Emily Sisson, Fiona O’Keeffe, and Dani Shanahan also starting against Huddle.
Elsewhere, Kirubel Erassa is among the starters in the men’s 5000m, Hanna Green and Amanda Eccleston are in the women’s 1500m, and Kendra Chambers will start in the women’s 800m.
Sound Running Invite Schedule and Start List
The action starts at 7:30 PM PST.
Bowerman Women’s 1500m
Beasts Men’s 1500m
Run Local Women’s 800m
Men’s 800m
NAZ Elite Women’s 5000m
Linden x Two Men’s 5000m
Bowerman – Women’s 1500
Emily Lipari, Laura Galvan, Sinclaire Johnson, Amanda Eccleston, Karissa Nelson, Danielle Aragon, Hanna Green, Elise Cranny, Courtney Frerichs
Beasts – Men’s 1500
Izaic Yorks, Henry Wynne, Amos Bartelsmeyer, Eric Avila, Johnny Gregorek, Matt Centrowitz, Josh Kerr, Pat Casey, Ryan Adams, David Ribich, Ryan Hill, Nick Willis, Vince Ciattei, Drew Hunter, Craig Nowak
Run Local – Women’s 800
Nia Akins, Kendra Chambers, Rebecca Mehra, Brooke Feldmeier, Susan Aneno, Mariela Real
Jaybird – Men’s 800
Drew Windle, Josh Hoey, Peter Callahan, Christian Harrision, Luca Chatham, Spencer Brown
NAZ Elite – Women’s 5000
Kellyn Taylor, Gwen Jorgensen, Weini Kilati, Alicia Monson, Heidi See, Dani Shanahan, Allie Buchalski, Eilish McCoglan, Grace Barnett, Fiona O”Keeffe, Taylor Werner, Molly Huddle, Kim Conley, Emily Sisson, Alli Cash
Linden x Two – Men’s 5000
Robert Brandt, Kirubel Errasa, Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker, Biya Simbassa, Marc Scott, Oliver Hoare, Morgan McDonald, Kieran Tuntivate, Sean McGorty
