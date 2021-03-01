Here is the latest and updated world-leading list for indoor, following a very busy week of competition last week. Several world marks were set around the globe, including standout performances at the NCAA DI conference championships. (visit here for more updates)
Topping the list of standout performers last week was USA’s Grant Holloway who clocked a world record 7.29 seconds on his way to winning the men’s 60m hurdles in Madrid on Feb. 24.
Among the athletes making an impression on the women’s side last week was The Netherlands’ Nadine Visser who posted a time of 7.81 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles to matched the world-leading time ran by American Christina Clemons in Torun on Feb. 17.
Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, the 1500m World Indoor record holder, ran world-leading 8:22.65 in the women’s 3000m.
Indoor World-Leading Marks On March 1
Women
55 6.81 Autumn Wilson USA
60 7.08 Dina Asher-Smith GBR
60 7.08 Javianne Oliver USA
200 22.40 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH
300 35.73 Gabby Thomas USA
400 50.21 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH
500 1:11.24 Gabby Scott PUR
600 1:25.80 Athing Mu USA
800 1:57.52 Gudaf Tsegay ETH
1000 2:37.35 Aleksandra Gulyayeva RUS
1500 3:53.09 WR Gudaf Tsegay ETH
Mile 4:27.54 Heather MacLean USA
2000 5:43.32 Yelena Korobkina RUS
3000 8:22.65 Gudaf Tsegay ETH
2M 9:10.28 Elle Purrier USA
5000 15:36.22 Katie Izzo USA
55H 7.81 Eddiyah Frye USA
60H 7.81 Nadine Visser NED
60H 7.81 Christina Clemons USA
400H 1:02.82 Natalya Pyrozhenko-Chornomaz UKR
HJ 2.06 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR
PV 4.90 Anzhelika Sidorova RUS
LJ 6.91 Larissa Iapichino ITA
TJ 14.60 Paraskeví Papahrístou GRE
SP 19.65 Auriol Dongmo POR
WT 24.93 Erin Reese USA
Pen 4665 Noor Vidts BEL
3000W 12:21.43 Antigóni Drisbióti GRE
5000W 20:59.1h Lyudmyla Olyanovska UKR
10000W 47:00.20 Anastasiya Rodzkina BLR
4×4 3:26.27 Texas A&M MIX
Men
55 6.25 Udodi Onwuzurike USA
60 6.48 Trayvon Bromell USA
200 20.28 Terrance Laird USA
300 32.47 Karsten Warholm NOR
400 45.03 Fred Kerley USA
500 1:00.66 Alejandro Perlaza COL
600 1:16.16 Kameron Jones USA
800 1:43.63 Elliot Giles GBR
1000 2:16.27 Bryce Hoppel USA
1500 3:31.80 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR
Mile 3:50.39 Cooper Teare USA
2000 5:07.04 Homiyu Tesfaye GER
3000 7:24.98 Getnet Wale ETH
2M 8:13.92 Justyn Knight CAN
5000 13:37.39 Christian Noble USA
55H 7.43 Liam Mather CAN
60H 7.29 WR Grant Holloway USA
HJ 2.35 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA
PV 6.10 Armand Duplantis SWE
LJ 8.33 Isaac Grimes USA
LJ 8.33 JuVaughn Harrison USA
TJ 18.07 WR Fabrice Zango Hugues BUR
SP 22.82 WR Ryan Crouser USA
WT 24.82 Hleb Dudarau BLR
Hep 6269 Ilya Shkurenyov RUS
3000W 12:16.68 Steven Smith USA
5000W 19:07.5h Eduard Zabuzhenko UKR
10000W 40:27.86 Aliaksandr Liakhovich BLR
4×4 3:04.62 N. Carolina A&t USA
Leave a Reply