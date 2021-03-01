Here is the latest and updated world-leading list for indoor, following a very busy week of competition last week. Several world marks were set around the globe, including standout performances at the NCAA DI conference championships. (visit here for more updates)

Topping the list of standout performers last week was USA’s Grant Holloway who clocked a world record 7.29 seconds on his way to winning the men’s 60m hurdles in Madrid on Feb. 24.

Among the athletes making an impression on the women’s side last week was The Netherlands’ Nadine Visser who posted a time of 7.81 seconds in the women’s 60m hurdles to matched the world-leading time ran by American Christina Clemons in Torun on Feb. 17.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, the 1500m World Indoor record holder, ran world-leading 8:22.65 in the women’s 3000m.

Indoor World-Leading Marks On March 1

Women

55 6.81 Autumn Wilson USA

60 7.08 Dina Asher-Smith GBR

60 7.08 Javianne Oliver USA

200 22.40 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH

300 35.73 Gabby Thomas USA

400 50.21 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH

500 1:11.24 Gabby Scott PUR

600 1:25.80 Athing Mu USA

800 1:57.52 Gudaf Tsegay ETH

1000 2:37.35 Aleksandra Gulyayeva RUS

1500 3:53.09 WR Gudaf Tsegay ETH

Mile 4:27.54 Heather MacLean USA

2000 5:43.32 Yelena Korobkina RUS

3000 8:22.65 Gudaf Tsegay ETH

2M 9:10.28 Elle Purrier USA

5000 15:36.22 Katie Izzo USA

55H 7.81 Eddiyah Frye USA

60H 7.81 Nadine Visser NED

60H 7.81 Christina Clemons USA

400H 1:02.82 Natalya Pyrozhenko-Chornomaz UKR

HJ 2.06 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR

PV 4.90 Anzhelika Sidorova RUS

LJ 6.91 Larissa Iapichino ITA

TJ 14.60 Paraskeví Papahrístou GRE

SP 19.65 Auriol Dongmo POR

WT 24.93 Erin Reese USA

Pen 4665 Noor Vidts BEL

3000W 12:21.43 Antigóni Drisbióti GRE

5000W 20:59.1h Lyudmyla Olyanovska UKR

10000W 47:00.20 Anastasiya Rodzkina BLR

4×4 3:26.27 Texas A&M MIX

Men

55 6.25 Udodi Onwuzurike USA

60 6.48 Trayvon Bromell USA

200 20.28 Terrance Laird USA

300 32.47 Karsten Warholm NOR

400 45.03 Fred Kerley USA

500 1:00.66 Alejandro Perlaza COL

600 1:16.16 Kameron Jones USA

800 1:43.63 Elliot Giles GBR

1000 2:16.27 Bryce Hoppel USA

1500 3:31.80 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

Mile 3:50.39 Cooper Teare USA

2000 5:07.04 Homiyu Tesfaye GER

3000 7:24.98 Getnet Wale ETH

2M 8:13.92 Justyn Knight CAN

5000 13:37.39 Christian Noble USA

55H 7.43 Liam Mather CAN

60H 7.29 WR Grant Holloway USA

HJ 2.35 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA

PV 6.10 Armand Duplantis SWE

LJ 8.33 Isaac Grimes USA

LJ 8.33 JuVaughn Harrison USA

TJ 18.07 WR Fabrice Zango Hugues BUR

SP 22.82 WR Ryan Crouser USA

WT 24.82 Hleb Dudarau BLR

Hep 6269 Ilya Shkurenyov RUS

3000W 12:16.68 Steven Smith USA

5000W 19:07.5h Eduard Zabuzhenko UKR

10000W 40:27.86 Aliaksandr Liakhovich BLR

4×4 3:04.62 N. Carolina A&t USA