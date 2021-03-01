Iowa Wins 2021 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships – Results

GENEVA, Ohio — The University of Iowa men’s track and field team won the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio after totaling a school-record 119 points. – COMPLETE RESULTS (PDF)
The Hawkeyes finished the three-day championships on top after the 18 scored events to secure the team’s first outright indoor conference title since 1929 after sharing a team crown in 1963.
Indiana finished second with 92 points, Ohio State took third with 83, while Nebraska (71) edged Minnesota (70) in rounding out the top 5.
“We came in and did what we needed to do every single day,” said Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody. “The guys were dialed in the whole weekend.
“It was a three-day battle and they just kept bringing it, and bringing it, and bringing it. We just brought the noise all the way through to the finish line.”
After an impressive showing at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, the teams will now hope to transfer that form into the next competition at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which is set for Mar. 12 and Mar. 13 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Men – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored
======================================
1) Iowa 119
2) Indiana 92
3) Ohio State 83
4) Nebraska 71
5) Minnesota 70
6) Purdue 61
7) Michigan 52
8) Wisconsin 44
9) Penn State 30
9) Illinois 30
11) Rutgers 28
12) Mich State 21
First Team
Manning Plater, Illinois
Rikkoi Brathwaite, Indiana
Nathan Stone, Indiana
Ben Veatch, Indiana
Cooper Williams, Indiana
James Carter, Iowa
Peyton Haack, Iowa
Owen Hoeft, Minnesota
Papay Glaywulu, Nebraska
Burger Lambrechts, Nebraska
Tyrese Fajardo, Ohio State
Frank Hayes, Ohio State
Donnie James, Ohio State
Tyler Johnson, Ohio State
Domenic Perretta, Penn State
Sincere Rhea, Penn State
Perry Christie, Rutgers
Shuaib Aljabaly, Wisconsin
Colin Enz, Wisconsin
Ansel Fellman, Wisconsin
Jackson Sharp, Wisconsin
Second Team
Tyler Cushing, Illinois
Jonathan Davis, Illinois
Phil Hall, Illinois
Aman Thornton, Illinois
Wayne Lawrence Jr., Iowa
Gratt Reed, Iowa
Alec Still, Iowa
John Meyer, Michigan
Morgan Beadlescomb, Michigan State
Grant Fuller, Minnesota
Ben Psicihulis, Minnesota
Jade Reicks, Minnesota
Collin Sieffert, Minnesota
Kaleb Siekmeier, Minnesota
Michael Hoffer, Nebraska
George Kusche, Nebraska
Clarence Foote-Ta, Ohio State
Luke Knipe, Penn State
Isaiah Martin, Purdue
Waseem Williams, Purdue
Rowen Ellenberg, Wisconsin
