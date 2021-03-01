Iowa Wins 2021 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships – Results

GENEVA, Ohio — The University of Iowa men’s track and field team won the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio after totaling a school-record 119 points. – COMPLETE RESULTS (PDF)

The Hawkeyes finished the three-day championships on top after the 18 scored events to secure the team’s first outright indoor conference title since 1929 after sharing a team crown in 1963.

Indiana finished second with 92 points, Ohio State took third with 83, while Nebraska (71) edged Minnesota (70) in rounding out the top 5.

“We came in and did what we needed to do every single day,” said Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody. “The guys were dialed in the whole weekend.

“It was a three-day battle and they just kept bringing it, and bringing it, and bringing it. We just brought the noise all the way through to the finish line.”

After an impressive showing at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, the teams will now hope to transfer that form into the next competition at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which is set for Mar. 12 and Mar. 13 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Men – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

======================================

1) Iowa 119

2) Indiana 92

3) Ohio State 83

4) Nebraska 71

5) Minnesota 70

6) Purdue 61

7) Michigan 52

8) Wisconsin 44

9) Penn State 30

9) Illinois 30

11) Rutgers 28

12) Mich State 21

First Team

Manning Plater, Illinois

Rikkoi Brathwaite, Indiana

Nathan Stone, Indiana

Ben Veatch, Indiana

Cooper Williams, Indiana

James Carter, Iowa

Peyton Haack, Iowa

Owen Hoeft, Minnesota

Papay Glaywulu, Nebraska

Burger Lambrechts, Nebraska

Tyrese Fajardo, Ohio State

Frank Hayes, Ohio State

Donnie James, Ohio State

Tyler Johnson, Ohio State

Domenic Perretta, Penn State

Sincere Rhea, Penn State

Perry Christie, Rutgers

Shuaib Aljabaly, Wisconsin

Colin Enz, Wisconsin

Ansel Fellman, Wisconsin

Jackson Sharp, Wisconsin



Second Team

Tyler Cushing, Illinois

Jonathan Davis, Illinois

Phil Hall, Illinois

Aman Thornton, Illinois

Wayne Lawrence Jr., Iowa

Gratt Reed, Iowa

Alec Still, Iowa

John Meyer, Michigan

Morgan Beadlescomb, Michigan State

Grant Fuller, Minnesota

Ben Psicihulis, Minnesota

Jade Reicks, Minnesota

Collin Sieffert, Minnesota

Kaleb Siekmeier, Minnesota

Michael Hoffer, Nebraska

George Kusche, Nebraska

Clarence Foote-Ta, Ohio State

Luke Knipe, Penn State

Isaiah Martin, Purdue

Waseem Williams, Purdue

Rowen Ellenberg, Wisconsin