Lamont Marcell Jacobs Powers To European Indoor 60m Title

Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs stormed to a world-leading time of 6.47 seconds to capture the men’s 60m gold on Day Three at the 2021 European Indoor Championships in Torun on Saturday (6).

Jacobs Dominates 60m Final

Jacobs, who showed promises of his good form throughout the early rounds of the championships this weekend, closed out the third day of competition with one of the best performances so far at the meeting.

Prior to running his world-leading and Italian record time in the final, the 26-year-old who was better known for his long jump abilities cruised through the qualifying rounds earlier in the day – posting times of 6.59 in his preliminary round and 6.56 in the semi-finals.

A delighted Jacobs said after running what was the second-fastest winning time ever at the European Indoor Championships: “It’s amazing, a dream come true! In training, I was very fast, but I wasn’t expecting to run 6.47.

“It’s a new PB, national record, I’m just in shock. I’m now going to work hard for the summer season, but the work I’ve done for my 60m is also good for the 100 and for the relay.”

Other Finishers Happy With Their Medals Too…

Kevin Kranz of Germany collected the silver medal in 6.60, while defending champion Jan Volko of Slovakia finished with the bronze medal in 6.61.

“In any case, I had a good competition. I am just dissatisfied about my time,” said Kranz. “I had hoped to go faster. I am really happy with my second place.

“I thought that it would be easier to run three races a day. But today after the semi-final I was whacked.”

Meanwhile, Volko was happy to finished with a medal.

“I’m very satisfied with the medal,” he admitted. “My start was not so great, but the rest of the race was very good. Bronze was the only medal missing from my collection at the European Indoors, so it’s good I got it!

“Sure, silver would have been even better, but I can’t complain! At the beginning of the year, I couldn’t imagine I would win a medal here. My coaches did a good job and great timing towards these championships.”

Great Britain’s Andrew Robertson, who entered the final as one of the medal contenders, was relegated to fourth place in 6.63.

