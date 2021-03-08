Leading Conferences: NCAA Cross Country National Championships Qualifiers

The following are the leading conferences with the most teams qualifying for the delayed 2020 NCAA Cross Country National Championships.

Leading the way on the men’s side is the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with six teams as Notre Dame, NC State, Duke, and Syracuse among the teams lining up for the conference.

The Big Ten Conference will feature four teams, while the BIG EAST Conference, West Coast Conference, and Pac-12 Conference will have three representatives each.

The ACC and Big Ten lead the way on the women’s side with five teams apiece. No. 5 NC State, No. 19 Duke, No. 15 Georgia Tech lead the way for ACC, and the Big Ten is led by No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan, and No. 11 Minnesota.

Followed next are the Big 12 Conference, Mountain West Conference, Southeastern Conference (SEC), and West Coast Conference who will have three representatives each.

The delayed 2020 NCAA Cross Country National Championships will take place on Monday, March 15, 2021. Fans can watch the LIVE action on ESPNU it will also be streaming live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App beginning at 12:30 pm ET.

Below Are The Most Qualified Teams For The NCAA Cross Country Championships By Respective Conference

Men’s Championship Race

Atlantic Coast Conference – 6

Big Ten Conference – 4

BIG EAST Conference – 3

West Coast Conference – 3

Pac-12 Conference – 3

Big 12 Conference – 2

Big Sky Conference – 2

Mountain West Conference – 2

Southeastern Conference – 2

American Athletic Conference – 1

Conference USA – 1

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference – 1

Southern Conference – 1

Women’s Championship Race



Atlantic Coast Conference – 5

Big Ten Conference – 5

Pac-12 Conference – 4

Big 12 Conference – 3

Mountain West Conference – 3

Southeastern Conference – 3

West Coast Conference – 3

American Athletic Conference – 1

ASUN Conference – 1

BIG EAST Conference – 1

Big Sky Conference – 1

Southern Conference – 1