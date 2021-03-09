LSU Men Ranked No. 2, Women At No. 6 Ahead Of 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships

Baton Rouge, La. – The final U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings of the indoor season came out Monday; the LSU men are ranked No. 2, and the women are ranked sixth. The NCAA Indoor Championships are contested this Thursday through Saturday (March 11-13) at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The LSU men have 12 entries across nine events, led by a trio of national leaders: Terrance Laird in the 200 meters (20.28); JuVaughn Harrison in both the high jump (7′ 5.75″/2.28 meters) and long jump (27′ 4″/8.33 meters). The Tigers are also looking for big points out of their hurdling duo of Damion Thomas (7.60) and Eric Edwards Jr. (7.67) that rank second and fourth nationally in the event.

The LSU women have eight individuals qualified for events and the women’s 4×400 meter relay is also set to compete. Lisa Gunnarsson, Abigail O’Donoghue, and Favour Ofili are the three highest ranked athletes for LSU. Gunnarsson owns the best jump in the NCAA this year in the pole vault, a clearance of 14′ 10″ (4.52 meters).

O’Donoghue ranks second nationally with her season-best clearance of 6′ 2.25″ (1.89 meters) in the high jump, and Ofili, only a freshman, ranks fourth nationally in the 200 meters with an African indoor record of 22.75 seconds.

A full list of LSU athletes with their respective rankings that are set to compete at the NCAA Championships can be viewed at lsusports.net.

