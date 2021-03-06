Men’s Final Day: 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships Live Stream

Yankton, S.D. – The 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships will close out today, Saturday, March, 6 with the finals on the men’s side and fans will not want to miss the action from the Ruth Donahoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D. Supporters can stream the action live online on the NAIA Network.

What Team Leads NAIA Indoor Men’s Standings?

After six completed finals, Midland leads the men’s team standings with 20 points, but the rest of the field is not too far away and we are expecting a very close encounter throughout the day. Midland is followed by Marian (Ind.) which has 18.50 points in second place with Columbia Int’l in third with 15 points. The Top-5 is completed by Concordia (Neb.) which has 13.50 points and Doane which is on 12. Other teams with double-digit points scoring are Grand View (11), Keiser (10), and WVU Tech (10).

Be sure to watch the action on the NAIA Network https://portal.stretchinternet.com/naia/ | Follow Live Results

Saturday’s NAIA Men’s Schedule

Several finals are slated for Saturday’s 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships closeout day on the men’s side and the action will begin with the men’s 3000m race walk.

The mid-day session will begin at 12:30 pm ET with the final of the mile run before the sprinters come out to pick up the pace with the speed. At 12:45 pm the 60m hurdles final will get going and that will be followed by the final of the 400m at Noon.

Also included in the mid-day session are the 600m at 12:15 p.m., the 60m at 12:30 pm and the 800m at 12:45 p.m.

The afternoon session will start at 2:30 p.m. with the 3000m final with the championship ending with the 4x400m relay final at 3:45.

NAIA Men’s Complete Day 4 Schedule

Saturday, March 6 | Yankton, S.D. | All Times CST |

Morning Session

9:00 a.m. Racewalk Final

9:20 a.m. 3200m Final

9:30 a.m. Shot Put, High Jump Final

Mid-Day Session

11:30 a.m. Mile Final

11:45 a.m. 60m Hurdles Final

12:00 p.m. 400m Final

Weight Throw, Long Jump Final

12:15 p.m. 600m Final

12:30 p.m. 60m Final

12:45 p.m. 800m Final

1:00 p.m. 1000m Final

Afternoon

2:30 p.m. 3000m, Triple Jump Final

2:45 p.m. 200m Final

3:00 p.m. 5000m Final

3:25 p.m. Distance Medley Relay Final

3:45 p.m. 1600M Relay Final