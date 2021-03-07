NCAA Cross Country National Championships Qualifying Teams And Individuals

The field is now set for the delayed 2020 NCAA Cross Country National Championships, following the selection show which took place on the NCAA.com website on Sunday. The live selection show was to announce the teams and individuals that will take part in the national championships in Stillwater, Okla., on March 15. There were no Regional championship meetings for cross country this season.

Heading the list of teams 32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams heading to the Oklahoma State University course next week are defending national champions BYU and Arkansas.

Also securing bids to the championships are Duke, Georgetown, Alabama, Tulsa, New Mexico, Stanford, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Wisconsin, Air Force, and Michigan State.

The likes of Furman, Iona, Georgia Tech, Villanova, Iowa State, and North Carolina will also suit out teams at the meeting.

The following men’s and women’s teams and individuals selected to compete at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships.

Women’s Qualifying Teams

Alabama

Minnesota

Arkansas

NC State

Boise State

New Mexico

BYU

North Carolina

Colorado

Northern Arizona

Colorado State

Oklahoma State

Duke

Ole Miss

Florida State

Oregon State

Furman

Portland

Georgetown

San Francisco

Georgia Tech

Stanford

Illinois

Tulsa

Indiana

Washington

Iowa State

West Virginia

Liberty

Michigan

Michigan State

Men’s Qualifying Teams

Air Force

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Portland

Butler

Purdue

BYU

Southern Utah

Charlotte

Stanford

Colorado

Syracuse

Duke

Tulsa

Furman

Utah State

Georgetown

Villanova

Gonzaga

Virginia

Indiana

Wake Forest

Iona

Washington

Iowa State

Wisconsin

Michigan State

NC State

Northern Arizona

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

Women’s Individual Qualifiers

NAME | SCHOOL

Irene Rono Abilene Christian

Mahala Norris Air Force

Emily Mackay Binghamton

Lauren White Boston College

Kailee Perry Bowling Green

Ashlyn Ramos Bucknell

Ashley Dana Central Connecticut

Lindsey Stallworth East Tenn. State

Laura Taborda Eastern Kentucky

Maria Ahm Elon

Annabelle Eastman George Mason

Kristen Garcia Gonzaga

Famke Heinst High Point

Gemma Nuttall Iona

Jaybe Shufelberger Kansas State

Courtney Brenner Lipscomb

Anneka Murrin Loyola-Chicago

Meg Swietlik Milwaukee

Sarah Chapman Missouri

Erika Freyhof Nebraska

Ashley Tutt Northern Illinois

Allie Guagenti Ohio State

Maria Coffin Providence

Lottie Black Rhode Island

Grace Forbes Rice

Carolien Millenaar South Alabama

Leah Hansen South Dakota St

Alison Pray Southern Utah

Amanda Vestri Syracuse

Sydney Seymour Tennessee

Kaley Richards UMass Lowell

Poppy Tank Utah

Katie Struthers Utah State

Maddie Empey Utah Valley

Lydia Olivere Villanova

Erin Mullins Washington St.

Summer Allen Weber State

Winny Koskei Wichita State

Men’s Individual Qualifiers

NAME | SCHOOL

Victor Ortiz-Rivera Arizona

Bennett Pascoe Arkansas State

Marshall Beatty Army West Point

Ben Naeger Belmont

Trevor Dominy Charleston Southern

Aaron Bienenfeld Cincinnati

Alec Sandusky Cincinnati

Eric Van Der Els Connecticut

Ahmen Jaziri Eastern Kentucky

Andy Payne Eastern Michigan

Adriaan Wildschutt Florida State

Ahmed Muhumed Florida State

Alex Masai Hofstra

Jonathan Davis Illinois

Kevin Koski Illinois State

Ben Butler Kansas

Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky La Salle

Devin Meyrer Michigan

Kieran Wood Missouri

Duncan Hamilton Montana State

George Kusche Nebraska

Abdirizak Ibrahhim New Mexico

John Tatter North Carolina

Patrick Kipkemboi North Dakota

Nathan Jubran North Florida

Josh Park Ohio

Jackson Mestler Oregon

Hociel Landa Rice

Jack Davidson Santa Clara

Shea Foster SE Louisiana

Brandon Olden Siena

Kyle Cloutier UMass Lowell

Christopher Alfond UMass Lowell

Britan Reynolds Utah Valley

Jahanzib Shahbaz VMI

Trausti Thorsteins Wagner

Taylor Dillon Weber State

Chase Easterling Youngstown State