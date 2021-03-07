NCAA Cross Country National Championships Qualifying Teams And Individuals

The field is now set for the delayed 2020 NCAA Cross Country National Championships, following the selection show which took place on the NCAA.com website on Sunday. The live selection show was to announce the teams and individuals that will take part in the national championships in Stillwater, Okla., on March 15. There were no Regional championship meetings for cross country this season.
Heading the list of teams 32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams heading to the Oklahoma State University course next week are defending national champions BYU and Arkansas.
Also securing bids to the championships are Duke, Georgetown, Alabama, Tulsa, New Mexico, Stanford, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Wisconsin, Air Force, and Michigan State.
The likes of Furman, Iona, Georgia Tech, Villanova, Iowa State, and North Carolina will also suit out teams at the meeting.
The following men’s and women’s teams and individuals selected to compete at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships.
Women’s Qualifying Teams
Alabama
Minnesota
Arkansas
NC State
Boise State
New Mexico
BYU
North Carolina
Colorado
Northern Arizona
Colorado State
Oklahoma State
Duke
Ole Miss
Florida State
Oregon State
Furman
Portland
Georgetown
San Francisco
Georgia Tech
Stanford
Illinois
Tulsa
Indiana
Washington
Iowa State
West Virginia
Liberty
Michigan
Michigan State
Men’s Qualifying Teams
Air Force
Ole Miss
Arkansas
Portland
Butler
Purdue
BYU
Southern Utah
Charlotte
Stanford
Colorado
Syracuse
Duke
Tulsa
Furman
Utah State
Georgetown
Villanova
Gonzaga
Virginia
Indiana
Wake Forest
Iona
Washington
Iowa State
Wisconsin
Michigan State
NC State
Northern Arizona
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Women’s Individual Qualifiers
NAME | SCHOOL
Irene Rono Abilene Christian
Mahala Norris Air Force
Emily Mackay Binghamton
Lauren White Boston College
Kailee Perry Bowling Green
Ashlyn Ramos Bucknell
Ashley Dana Central Connecticut
Lindsey Stallworth East Tenn. State
Laura Taborda Eastern Kentucky
Maria Ahm Elon
Annabelle Eastman George Mason
Kristen Garcia Gonzaga
Famke Heinst High Point
Gemma Nuttall Iona
Jaybe Shufelberger Kansas State
Courtney Brenner Lipscomb
Anneka Murrin Loyola-Chicago
Meg Swietlik Milwaukee
Sarah Chapman Missouri
Erika Freyhof Nebraska
Ashley Tutt Northern Illinois
Allie Guagenti Ohio State
Maria Coffin Providence
Lottie Black Rhode Island
Grace Forbes Rice
Carolien Millenaar South Alabama
Leah Hansen South Dakota St
Alison Pray Southern Utah
Amanda Vestri Syracuse
Sydney Seymour Tennessee
Kaley Richards UMass Lowell
Poppy Tank Utah
Katie Struthers Utah State
Maddie Empey Utah Valley
Lydia Olivere Villanova
Erin Mullins Washington St.
Summer Allen Weber State
Winny Koskei Wichita State
Men’s Individual Qualifiers
NAME | SCHOOL
Victor Ortiz-Rivera Arizona
Bennett Pascoe Arkansas State
Marshall Beatty Army West Point
Ben Naeger Belmont
Trevor Dominy Charleston Southern
Aaron Bienenfeld Cincinnati
Alec Sandusky Cincinnati
Eric Van Der Els Connecticut
Ahmen Jaziri Eastern Kentucky
Andy Payne Eastern Michigan
Adriaan Wildschutt Florida State
Ahmed Muhumed Florida State
Alex Masai Hofstra
Jonathan Davis Illinois
Kevin Koski Illinois State
Ben Butler Kansas
Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky La Salle
Devin Meyrer Michigan
Kieran Wood Missouri
Duncan Hamilton Montana State
George Kusche Nebraska
Abdirizak Ibrahhim New Mexico
John Tatter North Carolina
Patrick Kipkemboi North Dakota
Nathan Jubran North Florida
Josh Park Ohio
Jackson Mestler Oregon
Hociel Landa Rice
Jack Davidson Santa Clara
Shea Foster SE Louisiana
Brandon Olden Siena
Kyle Cloutier UMass Lowell
Christopher Alfond UMass Lowell
Britan Reynolds Utah Valley
Jahanzib Shahbaz VMI
Trausti Thorsteins Wagner
Taylor Dillon Weber State
Chase Easterling Youngstown State
