NCAA Division I Men’s And Women’s Indoor Championships Performance List

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

This year’s championships will be hosted at the University of Arkansas and will take place from March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

As it’s been all season, meetings will continue to be closed to outside spectators as fans are will not be allowed in attendance because of the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several athletes and coaches revealed that they missed the excitement from the stands, but admits that the support and energy obtained from teammates and even other competitors from opposing programs, have played a huge part in some of the top quality performances we’ve been seeing so far this season.

Topping the list of featured athletes to watch out for on the women’s side are Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu (400, 800m), BYU’s Courtney Wayment (Mile Run), Arkansas pair Katie Izzo and Lauren Gregory (5000m run), as well as Chanel Brissett (Texas), Ackera Nugent (Baylor) and Grace Stark (Florida) in the 60m hurdles.

Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M and Georgia’s Anna Hall are the one’s to watch in the women’s Pentathlon with USC senior Twanisha Terry, Joella Lloyd, Julien Alfred and Jada Baylark set to the battle in the women’s 60m.

On the men’s side, the sprint events are expected to provide a lot of excitements with the men’s 60m, 200m and 400m races among the listed MUST watch events.

Oregon freshman Micah Williams, LSU’s Terrance Laird, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Florida, Georgia’s Matthew Boling, as well as Ohio State’s Tyler Johnson, North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross and Bryce Deadmon of Texas A&M are just a few of the ones to watch.

Other listed featured athletes on the men’s side are Charlie Hunter of Oregon and Texas Tech’s Takieddine Hedeilli in the long jump, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison in the long jump and high jump, as well as Carey McLeod of Tennessee in the triple jump, Trey Cunningham (Florida State), Jamal Britt (Iowa) and Damion Thomas (LSU) in the men’s 60m hurdles.

The complete list of participants is available here.

Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on the times of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU.