Netherland Sweeps 2021 European Indoor Championship 4x400m Titles

The Netherlands swept the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays on the fourth and final day at the 2021 European Indoor Championship in Torun on Sunday (7). The Dutch women clocked a championship record time of 3:27.15 for the win, while the male team posted a European indoor leading time of 3:06.06 to secure the goal medal.

Bol Collects Second Goal With 4x400m Gold

The Netherlands entered the event as the pre-race favorites for the women’s crown and the team of Lieke Klaver, Marit Dopheide, Lisanne De Witte, and 400m champion Femke Bol didn’t disappoint.

Klaver got the team off to a good start but the champions found themselves in big trouble after Dopheide faded badly on the second leg and the team fell to fourth at the second exchange.

However, a solid third leg by De Witte trimmed the deficit to help set up the victory. Individual 400m champion Bol then took over the lead for the Dutch women on the final lap and then powered home to the record-breaking time – improving Great Britain & Northern Ireland’s previous championships record of 3:27.56 from 2013.

Taking the silver medal on Sunday was Great Britain & Northern Ireland in 3:28.20 as Jodie Williams picked up her second medal of the 2021 European Indoor Championship.

The bronze medal went to the hosts Poland in 3:29.94, while there were national record performances from Italy (3:30.32) and Ukraine (3:30.38).

Netherlands Win Men’s 4x400m Title

The Dutchmen completed the sweep when they navigated around the track in a 2021 European indoor world best.

After putting three men in the final of the 400m, and collecting the silver and bronze medals in that event, the Netherlands were expected to be a strong team.

In the end, the quartet indeed proved tough to beat as Jochem Dobber, Liemarvin Bonevacia, the individual 400m bronze medalist, Ramsey Angela, and Tony Van Diepen, the silver medal winner in the open 400m, held off their rivals to secure the title in 3:06.06.

Collecting the silver on Sunday was the Czech Republic in 3:06.54 with the bronze medal going to Great Britain & Northern Ireland in 3:06.70. Belgium, running with the three Borlee brothers, could only manage fourth in 3:06.96 with Italy closing out the finishers in 3:07.37.

Unfortunately, Poland had to withdraw from the final after the Polish Athletic Association confirmed a COVID-19 positive result in the camp.