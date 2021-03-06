NJCAA Indoor National Championships Live Result Updates

PITTSBURG, KS — Iowa Western and South Plains enter Saturday’s second and final day of the NJCAA Indoor National Championships at the Robert W. Plaster Center with the lead in the women’s and men’s team standings and you can follow all the action live result updates online. JUCO Championships Live Results

Unfortunately, there are no known options to watch the live stream of this event, but supporters can still follow results online as the battle for the NJCAA Indoor crown heats up on Day Two.

Iowa Western heads into Saturday’s competition leading the women’s standings with 35 points, five ahead of South Plains which ended the day with 30 points. Iowa Central is third with 26 points, with Barton County (24) followed next, while Cowley County and New Mexico each scored 23 points on day one.

Meanwhile, South Plains leads the men’s team standings entering the second day of the NJCAA Indoor National Championships on Saturday.

Cloud County is second with 37.50 points, while New Mexico sits third on 29, followed by Northwest Kansas on 22 and Iowa Western on 21, rounding out the top five.

Day two will see some 13 finals on the schedule for the women, while the men have 12 scoring events slated for Saturday.

The final day of action will get underway with the heptathlon at 9:30 a.m., with field events scheduled to begin with the women’s high jump at 10:30 a.m.

NJCAA Indoor National Championships Day 2 Schedule

Women

High Jump Finals

Shot Put Finals

Triple Jump Finals

60 Meter Hurdles Finals

600 Meter Run Finals

60 Meter Dash Finals

400 Meter Dash Finals

800 Meter Run Finals

200 Meter Dash Finals

1000 Meter Run Finals

4×800 Meter Relay Finals

1 Mile Run Finals

4×400 Meter Relay Finals

Men

Shot Put Finals

Triple Jump Finals

60 Meter Hurdles Finals

600 Meter Run Finals

60 Meter Dash Finals

400 Meter Dash Finals

800 Meter Run Finals

200 Meter Dash Finals

1000 Meter Run Finals

4×800 Meter Relay Finals

1 Mile Run Finals

4×400 Meter Relay Finals