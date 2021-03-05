UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Stanford impressively swept the women’s and men’s team titles at the rescheduled 2020 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships in less than ideal weather at Chambers Creek Park in University Place, Wash., on Friday.

STANFORD WINS WOMEN’S TEAM CHAMPION

The No. 5 nationally-ranked Stanford women’s team continued its dominance over their league rivals after placing three finishers in the Top-5 and four in the Top-10 en route to tallying 30 points for the victory in the chilly, windy, and rainy conditions.

Ella Donaghu (19:09), Zofia Dudek (19:14), and Julia Heymach (19:21) finished second, third and fourth to lead the way for the Cardinal who were claiming their 17th all-time title and second straight Pac-12 Cross Country Championships crown.

Senior Jessica Lawson ran 19:40 for ninth place for the Stanford, while Christina Aragon clocked 19:54 to finish 12th.

The individual 6k women’s champion came from Washington as Haley Herberg crossed the finishing line at 19:02 to take the gold medal with Rachel McArthur of Colorado posting 19:22 to complete the Top-5.

McArthur’s fifth-place finish helped No. 6 Colorado captured second place in the team standings behind Stanford with 50, while championship host and No. 12 Washington scored 85 points for third. No. 24 Oregon State delivered its best performance at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships after the Beavers claimed fourth with 100 points. and Utah edged Washington State for fifth on tiebreakers with both teams ending on 165 points.

STANFORD WINS MEN’S TEAM CHAMPION

The men’s team title went to No. 4 ranked Stanford which picked up its third Pac-12 Cross Country Championships team title in the past four editions. Friday’s win was also Stanford’s 15th Conference men’s triumph, which now puts them one title behind Oregon’s record total of 16.

Like the women, the Cardinal also ran well in a pack after placing all five scorers inside the Top 10 and scored an impressive 26 points. Friday’s points total tied for the sixth-fewest in Pac-12 meeting history and are the lowest since Stanford scored 25 points to pick up the 2010 crown.

Charles Hicks led the way for Standford with a second-place finish in the men’s 8k, posting 22:41, while Cole Sprout ran 22:57 for fourth and Alek Parsons (22:59) for fifth.

Eduardo Herrera of Colorado won the men’s individual crown with a time of 22:30, with Jackson Mestler of Oregon ended third with a time of 22:54.

Colorado finished second with 60 points and was followed by Washington on 66 points, Oregon with 139 points in fourth and UCLA rounded out the Top-5 with 164 points.

Stanford will now turn its attention to the 2020 NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Stillwater, Okla., at Oklahoma State on March 15, 2021.

Event 1 Women 6k Run CC

Name School Finals

Results – Women

1 Herberg, Haley Washington 19:02.50 1

2 Donaghu, Ella Stanford 19:09.00 2

3 Dudek, Zofia Stanford 19:14.90 3

4 Heymach, Julia Stanford 19:21.90 4

5 McArthur, Rachel Colorado 19:22.10 5

6 Tank, Poppy Utah 19:33.80 6

7 Mitchell, Kaylee Oregon State 19:39.40 7

8 Nichols, Abby Colorado 19:40.30 8

9 Lawson, Jessica Stanford 19:41.90 9

10 Boreman, Madison Colorado 19:48.60 10

11 Degenero, Micaela Colorado 19:50.20 11

12 Aragon, Christina Stanford 19:54.60 12

13 Mullins, Erin Washington St. 19:56.90 13

14 Smith, Naomi Washington 19:59.90 14

15 Barger, Keelah Arizona 20:01.00 15

16 Covert, Emily Colorado 20:01.50 16

17 Jenks, Lucy Stanford 20:02.60 17

18 Constien, Elizabeth Colorado 20:04.90 18

19 Beard, Batya Oregon State 20:06.80 19

20 Kimtai, Neema Washington St. 20:09.10 20

Women’s Team Standings

1 Stanford 30

2 Colorado 50

3 Washington 85

4 Oregon State100

5 Utah 165

6 Washington State 165

7 California Spread 0:32192

8 Arizona Spread 1:43201

9 Arizona State 261

10 UCLA 297

Event 1 Women 8k Run CC

Name School Finals

Results – Men

1 Eduardo Herrera Colorado 22:30.9

2 Charles Hicks Stanford 22:41.6

3 Jackson Mestler Oregon 22:54.7

4 Cole Sprout Stanford 22:57.9

5 Alek Parsons Stanford 22:59.0

6 Victor Ortiz-Rivera Arizona 22:59.8

7 Isaac Green Washington 23:00.6

8 Ky Robinson Stanford 23:03.9

9 Callum Bolger Stanford23:04.6

10 Luke Houser Washington 23:04.6

11 Alec Hornecker Colorado 23:04.9

12 Leo Daschbach Washington 23:08.2

13 Austin Vancil Colorado 23:15.3

14 Devin Hart Stanford 23:16.3

15 D.J. Principe Stanford 23:17.6

16 Ethan Powell Colorado 23:23.0

17 Tibebu Proctor Washington 23:24.5

18 Zachary Stallings Washington State 23:30.3

19 Hunter Appleton Colorado 23:30.8

20 Joe Waskom Washington 23:32.9

Men’s Team Standings

1 Stanford 28

2 Colorado 60

3 Washington 66

4 Oregon 139

5 UCLA 164

6 Washington State 171

7 California 177

8 Arizona 201

9 Arizona State 238

