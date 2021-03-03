UNI Ready For 2021 MVC Cross Country Championship: Follow Live Results

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (UNIPanthers.com) – The UNI cross country team is set to compete at the 2021 MVC Cross Country Championship, hosted by Evansville at Angel Mounds Cross Country Course in Evansville, Ind. The women’s 5K is scheduled for noon and the men’s 8K is set to follow at 12:45 p.m.

Follow Live Results and Updates: Click Here

Championship Schedule Women’s 5K Race 12:00 pm CT Live Results Men’s 8K Race 12:45 pm CT Live Results

Senior Logan Murray, redshirt junior Drake Henrichs, juniors Andrew Kephart and Sam McCool, sophomore David Holesinger, freshmen Payton Marrs, Drake Hanson, and Karson Kleve are set to compete in the men’s 8K.

Senior Tess Roorda, juniors Paige Holub and Maddie Block, redshirt sophomores Mia Rampton and Jill Vonnahme, and freshmen Kate Crawford, Ella Popenhagen, and Isabelle Schaffer are slated to compete in the women’s 5K.

Kephart, McCool, Hanson, Holesinger, Crawford, Holub, Rampton, and Roorda were active at the MVC Indoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by UNI in the UNI-Dome last weekend. Holub earned all-conference honors for the women’s mile (third, 4:58.52) and distance medley relay (second, 12:05.40).

This will be the debut collegiate cross country meet for Marrs, Hanson, Kleve, Crawford, Popenhagen, and Schaffer.

Last Time at the MVC Championship

The Panther men finished third, earning their highest team finish since winning the title in 2003, and the women finished sixth in the team standings at the 2019 MVC Cross Country Championship on Nov. 2 in Valparaiso, Ind.

Wal Khat and CJ May finished fifth (25:05.64) and sixth (25:12.88), respectively, earning all-conference honors. Henrichs finished 22nd, clocking a time of 25:52.62, while Logan Murray posted a season-best time of 26:08.19 to finish 29th. McCool closed out scoring for the Purple and Gold, stopping the clock at 26:13.09 to finish 32nd.

McKayla Cole finished 12th, earning honorable mention all-conference honors with a time of 18:43.24 and Holub finished 35th, with a time of 19:30.68. Katie Nimrod finished 42nd (19:58.78) with Roorda following close behind to take 43rd, with a time of 19:59.22, closing out scoring.