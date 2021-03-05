Watch 2020-21 Big South Conference Cross Country Championship

Don’t miss the live action from the 2020-21 Big South Conference Cross Country Championship, which will be hosted at Winthrop University on Friday, March 5 in Rock Hill, S.C. Live streaming of the meeting will be available on the Big South Conference YouTube Channel.

How To Watch Big South Cross Country Championships

The women’s 5k will begin at the Winthrop University Coliseum at 2:00 pm, while the men’s race will get going a 3:00 pm. COURSE MAP | LIVE RESULTS | Watch Live Streaming

MEN’S RACE

Participating teams will be Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Winthrop in the Men’s 8K race.

EVENT LOCATION & SCHEDULE

Winthrop University Coliseum

3:00pm – Men’s 8K race

4:00 pm – Awards Ceremony

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the championships will only permit a limited number of fans in attendance, but all spectators must wear a mask and practice safe social distancings. Spectators are NOT allowed to enter the start/finish areas and must avoid going into team camp spaces.

WOMEN’S RACE

Participating teams will be Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Winthrop in the Women’s 5K race.

EVENT LOCATION & SCHEDULE

Winthrop University Coliseum

2:00 pm – Women’s 5K race

4:00 pm – Awards Ceremony

Fan attendance is permitted but all spectators must wear a mask and practice safe social distancings. Spectators are NOT allowed to enter the start/finish areas and must avoid going into team camp spaces.