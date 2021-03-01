Watch 2021 Horizon Indoor Championships Day 4 LIVE!

Fort Wayne, IN — Watch live streaming coverage and follow the live results and updates from the second session of the fourth and final day of competition at the 2021 Horizon Indoor Championships on Monday.

Action on Monday’s first day will get underway at 8:30 am with the finals of the women’s and men’s pole vault. Fans can watch live coverage on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com via their internet provider. No additional cost is required for those with a subscription that includes the ESPN3 in their high-speed internet package.

The running events start at noon with the finals of the women’s and men’s 200m, at 12:30 p.m. the 3,000m finals will go off, while the championships will conclude with the 4x400m 1:30 p.m.

Youngstown States heads into the final of competition leading the Horizon League Indoor Track & Field Championships on both the men’s and women’s side.

In the men’s standings, they lead with 182 points over Milwaukee which is 42 points behind on 140, while Oakland comes next in third place with 69 points.

Youngstown State heads the women’s points standings with 169.16 points, followed by Milwaukee with 112.83 and Oakland on 84.5.

How To Watch Live Stream & Final Day Schedule

Monday, March 1

Session 2 Watch Live on ESPN3

Field Events

8:30 am

Pole Vault (W/M Final)

Running Events



12:00 PM Women's 200 Meters

Men's 200 Meters

12:30 PM Women's 3000 Meters

Men's 3000 Meters

1:30 PM Women's 4 x 400m Relay

Men's 4 x 400m Relay

