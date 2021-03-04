Watch 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships Day 2: Men’s Schedule And Live Results

YANKTON, S.D. – Day two of the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships get underway on Thursday, March 4, with the men bowing into action after offering support to their female counterparts on the first day on Wednesday.

In an effort to limit the number of bodies at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D., due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAIA opted to spread the meet across four days, instead of the usual three days. Due to the change in the meeting format, the men’s events will be held on days 2 and 4 (Thursday and Saturday), while the women will compete on days 1 and 3 (Wednesday and Friday).

How To Watch 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships Day 2

2021 Live Results Watch Live ($14.95 USD – Championship Day Pass)

As they did on the first day, the NAIA will continue to monitor strict protocols with all coaches, athletes and other officials expected to practice social distancing, while spectators are not allowed to attend the championships this year.

The men’s competition will get underway at the 2021 championships at 9:00 am CT on Thursday with the heptathlon battle.

Track events in the morning session will begin at 9:15 am with the 4x800m relay semi-finals, followed by the 4x400m semi-final round at 9:45.

The mid-day session gets going at 11:15 am with the qualifying heats of the distance medley relay, followed by the 60m hurdles semis at 12:25 pm and the mile run semis at 12:40.

The loaded afternoon session will start at 2:30 pm with the 400m semi-finals, followed by the 600m at 2:45 and then the 60m heats. Also in the afternoon session are the 800m and the 200m semis.

MEN’S SCHEDULE – 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships

Thursday, March 4 | Yankton, S.D. | All Times CST

Morning Session

9:00 a.m. Heptathlon Final

9:15 a.m. 3200m Relay Semi

9:45 a.m. 1600m Relay Semi

Mid-Day Session

11:15 a.m. Distance Medley Relay Semi

12:25 p.m. 60m Hurdles Semi

12:40 p.m. Mile Semi

Afternoon Session

2:30 p.m. 400m Semi

2:45 p.m. 600m Semi

3:00 p.m. 60m Semi

3:15 p.m. 800m Semi

3:30 p.m. 1000m Semi

3:35 p.m. 3000m Semi

4:15 p.m. 200m Semi

6:00 p.m. Pole Vault Final