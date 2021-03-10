Watch All Gold-Medal Moments From The 2021 European Indoor Championships

From Nafissatou Thiam, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Femke Bol, Armand Duplantis, and Nadine Visser to The Netherlands’ men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams, relive all the gold-medal moments from the just concluded 2021 European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Watch 2021 European Indoor Championships Highlights

The four-day championships featured some of the top performances so far in the indoor campaign and track and field fans can watch video highlights of “Every Gold Medal” moments via the European Athletics YouTube channel.

Several athletes secured gold medals at the meeting, but there were a number of breakout performances that stood out.

Among the athletes featuring in the spotlight were Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, and Italy’s Marcell Jacobs.

Swiss Star Del Ponte Moves Up To No. 5 All-Time Among Europeans In 60m

Teenage star Hodgkinson ran a perfectly-judge race to secure victory in the women’s 800m. The 19-year-old who ran a World U20 record of 1:59.03 earlier this year before it was improved by American star Athing Mu – clocked 2:03.88 to dominate her older rivals in Torun.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s 60m dash sprints also produced breakout performances.

Jacobs, who, up until a few years ago, was mainly known for his long jump capabilities, smashed the Italian record on his way to setting a new world-leading time of 6.47 seconds for the men’s 60m.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs Powers To European Indoor 60m Title

On the women’s side, Del Ponte blasted her way to No. 5 all-time among Europeans when she clocked 7.03 seconds to equal the Swiss national record.

Other highlighted athletes securing gold medals at the 2021 European Indoor Championships were Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Wilhem Belocian, and Kevin Mayer of France, Belarusian Maksim Nedasekau, as well as Portugal pair Patricia Mamona and Pedro Pablo Pichardo.