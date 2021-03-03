Watch BIG EAST Cross Country Championships LIVE On March 5

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference will resume its championship schedule this weekend with the BIG EAST Cross Country Championships Presented by Jeep on Friday, March 5. The meeting will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park Field in Cary, N.C. for the first time.

How To Watch And Follow BIG EAST Cross Country Championships

This year the BIG EAST is streaming to the conference YouTube page and to FloSports.

YouTube: Watch Live Streaming

Flo – http://flosports.link/3ra0gxL

Link to the live results for the Cross Country Championships.

The championship was originally slated for the fall but had to be pushed back to the spring season due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The women will be the first to take the course on Friday, with their 6k competition scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. The men’s race will follow the conclusion of the women’s event, with the time set at 11:50 a.m.



Villanova men and Butler women enter this year’s meeting as the defending BIG EAST Cross Country Championship respective champions, but they are expected to face some challenges from the rest of the field.

With many teams restricted to limited competition because of the coronavirus, poor weather, and several other health concerns, this year’s championship is expected to be closer than usual, as the battle for NCAA National bids take center stage.

This year, the No. 20 ranked Georgetown and No. 23 Providence are ready to take on Butler in the battle for the women’s title. Villanova, which saw its attempt for a three-peat snapped in the 2019 BIG EAST Cross Country Championship, will be hoping to return to the top of the podium this weekend.

Meanwhile, Butler comes in as the team to beat on the men’s side. The Bulldogs enter these championships as the highest-ranked team in the league in the national polls at No. 24.

However, Georgetown, Villanova, Marquette, and Providence are among the teams seeking to win the men’s team title this year.

BIG EAST Cross Country Championships Teams

Georgetown, Providence, Villanova, Butler, Connecticut, Xavier, Creighton, DePaul, St. John’s, Seton Hall