Watch Day 2: 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships Schedule

Day 2 schedule and live results and updates, while fans can watch a live stream of the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, AR., on Friday, March 12.
How To Watch Day 2 Live
The second day of the championships will begin at 11:00 AM ET/ 10:00 AM CT with the resumption of the men’s Heptathlon as the athletes will feature in the 60m hurdles before contesting the pole vault at 12:00 PM ET. The final event in the Heptathlon is the 1000m and it will be contested at 2:45 PM ET.
Meanwhile, the open events on Friday’s second day will go off at Noon ET when the men and women start the battle for their respective shot put gold medals.
The field event action will continue with the men’s men high jump and long jump finals before the first track event gets going at 3:00 PM ET with the preliminaries of the men’s 1 Mile run.
Also on the day will be the heats of 60m hurdles, the 400m, 60m, 800m, 200m and 5,000m run.
The women will take the track at 8:15 PM Women 60m hurdles preliminaries.
All Times Are CT
Men Heptathlon
Friday 10:00 AM Hept 60 M Hurdles Finals
Friday 11:00 AM Hept Pole Vault Finals
Friday 1:45 PM Hept 1000 M Finals
Day Start Friday Men’s Events Rnd
Friday 11:00 AM Men Shot Put Finals
Friday 11:30 AM Men High Jump Finals
Friday 2:00 PM Men Long Jump Finals
Friday 2:00 PM Men 1 Mile Prelims
Friday 2:15 PM Men 60 M Hurdles Prelims
Friday 2:25 PM Men 400 M Prelims
Friday 2:45 PM Men 60 M Prelims
Friday 2:55 PM Men 800 M Prelims
Friday 3:05 PM Men 5000 M Final
Friday 3:25 PM Men 200 M Prelims
Friday 3:45 PM Men DMR Final
Day Start Friday Women’s Events Rnd
Friday 11:00 AM Women Shot Put Finals
Friday 4:30 PM Women High Jump Finals
Friday 6:15 PM Women Pole Vault Finals
Friday 6:30 PM Women Long Jump Finals
Friday 7:00 PM Women 1 Mile Prelims
Friday 7:15 PM Women 60 M Hurdles Prelims
Friday 7:25 PM Women 400 M Prelims
Friday 7:45 PM Women 60 M Prelims
Friday 7:55 PM Women 800 M Prelims
Friday 8:05 PM Women 5000 M Final
Friday 8:25 PM Women 200 M Prelims
Friday 8:45 PM Women DMR Final
