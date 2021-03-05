Watch Day 3: NAIA Indoor National Championships

The third day of the 2021 NAIA Indoor National Championships is set for Friday, and fans can continue to watch the live streaming coverage as well as follow the latest results and other updates.

How To Watch 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships Day 3

Indiana Tech Leads Women's Team Standings On Day 3

Friday’s day three, which is the championship day for the women, will start with the men’s heptathlon events at 9:00 a.m. CT, before the women’s competition gets going at 9:10 with the 3000m racewalk final.

Nineteen different women’s events will be up for the taking on Friday with the live action slated to wrap up with the 4×400 relay at 3:45 p.m. CT.

The mid-day schedule, which gets going at 11:30 am CT, includes the finals of the 60m and 400m sprints, as well as the 60m hurdles, 600m and 1000m.

The afternoon final session will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the 3000m and the triple jump finals, before the 200m final starts at 2:45 p.m.

Indiana Tech enters day three of the 2021 NAIA Indoor National Championships in the lead on the women’s side and will be hoping to extend that advantage throughout the day in an attempt to return to the top of the team honor at the end of the meeting.

Friday, March 5 | Yankton, S.D. | All Times CST | WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Morning Session

9:00 a.m. Heptathlon Final – men – ONLY MEN’S EVENT TODAY



9:10 a.m. Racewalk Final

9:30 a.m. 3200m Relay Final

Shot Put, High Jump Final

Mid-Day Session

11:30 a.m. Mile Final

11:45 a.m. 60m Hurdles Final

12:00 p.m. 400m Final

Weight Throw, Long Jump Final

12:15 p.m. 600m Final

12:30 p.m. 60m Final

12:45 p.m. 800m Final

1:00 p.m. 1000m Final

Afternoon

2:30 p.m. 3000m, Triple Jump Final

2:45 p.m. 200m Final

3:00 p.m. 5000m Final

3:25 p.m. Distance Medley Relay Final

3:45 p.m. 1600M Relay Final