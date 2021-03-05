Watch LIVE Day 2: European Indoor Championships Schedule, Results

TORUN, Poland — Day two of the 2021 European Indoor Championships will continue on Friday, March 5, and fans will be able to watch the LIVE streaming broadcast and all the latest results and updates as it is happening! The championships will run from 4-7 March.

Watch 2021 European Indoor Championships Day 2

After opening the championships in Torun, Poland, with a shorten afternoon session, Friday’s second day will have a packed and full schedule with the action getting underway at 4:00 am ET (10:00 am venue local time in Torun).

The women’s Pentathlon will open the competition before the field events get going with the triple jump for the men qualifying round at 4:11 am ET.

Live streaming action on the track opens up with the heats of the men’s 400m at 4:13 am ET and there are nine heats listed on the schedule. The women’s event, which includes Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver, has seven heats and those will begin at 5:22 am. Great British 18-year-old star Keely Hodgkinson will also begin her quest to win the women’s 800m when she runs in the heat of the event on day two.

There are six medal events slated for Friday’s second day, including three in the field events.

The women’s and men’s Shot Put, men’s long jump, 3000m for women, men’s 1500m, and the conclusion of the women’s Pentathlon are the medal events down to take place on Friday.

2021 European Indoor Championships

Start Time Location Event Status – All Times In Eastern Standard – ET



4:00 Pentathlon Women – 60m Hurdles – Heat 1

4:07 Pentathlon Women – 60m Hurdles – Heat 2

4:11 Triple Jump Men – Qual. Round – Group A

4:13 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 1

4:25 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 2

4:32 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 3

4:39 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 4

4:46 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 5

4:52 Pentathlon Women – High Jump

4:53 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 6

5:00 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 7

5:07 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 8

5:14 400m Men – Round 1 – Heat 9

5:18 Shot Put Men – Qual. Round – Group A

5:22 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 1

5:30 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 2

5:38 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 3

5:46 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 4

5:54 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 5

6:02 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 6

6:10 400m Women – Round 1 – Heat 7

6:18 Long Jump Women – Qual. Round – Group A

6:22 1500m Women – Round 1 – Heat 1

6:32 1500m Women – Round 1 – Heat 2

6:42 1500m Women – Round 1 – Heat 3

7:00 800m Women – Round 1 – Heat 1

7:05 Pentathlon Women – Shot Put

7:08 800m Women – Round 1 – Heat 2

7:16 800m Women – Round 1 – Heat 3

7:24 800m Women – Round 1 – Heat 4

7:32 800m Women – Round 1 – Heat 5

7:40 800m Women – Round 1 – Heat 6

13:00 Pentathlon Women – Long Jump

13:06 Shot Put Women – Final

13:10 400m Men – Semi-Final 1

13:13 High Jump Women – Qual. Round – Group A

13:17 400m Men – Semi-Final 2

13:24 400m Men – Semi-Final 3

13:33 400m Women – Semi-Final 1

13:40 400m Women – Semi-Final 2

13:47 400m Women – Semi-Final 3

13:55 800m Men – Round 1 – Heat 1

14:02 800m Men – Round 1 – Heat 2

14:09 800m Men – Round 1 – Heat 3

14:16 800m Men – Round 1 – Heat 4

14:20 Long Jump Men – Final

14:23 800m Men – Round 1 – Heat 5

14:30 800m Men – Round 1 – Heat 6

14:35 Shot Put Men – Final

14:45 Pentathlon Women – 800m – Heat 1

15:00 3000m Women – Final

15:35 1500m Men – Final