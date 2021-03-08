Watch Video: Duplantis Breaks European Pole Vault Indoor Record

Watch video highlights of Armand “Mondo” Duplantis breaking the men’s pole vault European indoor record during the just concluded 2021 European Indoor Championships in Torun on Sunday.

After wrapping up the contest with a clearance of 5.85m, Duplantis decided to move the bar to the record height.

Watched in the stands by the previous record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, the Swede star soared over 6.05m on his second attempt to improve the Frenchman’s old mark of 6.04m, which was set at the O2 Arena in Praha (CZE) on 7, March 2015.

Watch Duplantis Clears A New European PV Record

Duplantis then asked for the bar to be placed at 6.19m, which would be a new World Indoor record, but he failed on his three attempts to break Lavillenie’s current mark of 6.18m, set the Emirates Arena in Glasgow (GBR) last February.

He said after the victory: “In a way I was battling with Lavillenie, not Renaud, but Valentin. I really wanted the CR. The Gold was the most important thing. And I wanted to beat Renaud, well he was not here.”

Duplantis said he was delighted to clear six meters again, but admits that it now getting easy for him.

“Jumping 6m is still something special. Every time I jump it, it is a really good feeling. But it becomes a little bit easier,” he said. “But 6m is still high. I don’t know the number of 6m jumps I have.

“I still had the count when I had two of them. But then last season I jumped it so many times, that I lost count of it. I am going back to Sweden now, for a week. Then go back to Louisiana and prepare for the summer.”