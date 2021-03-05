Where To Watch Summit League Cross Country Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –The 2020 Summit League Cross Country Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare will be hosted Friday at Spring Lake Park in Macomb, Ill.

Four men’s and women’s teams (North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois) will compete in the second of the league’s 18 championships during the 2020-21 academic year.

The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT with the men’s race to follow at noon. Awards for both championships will follow the second race.

The individual champions from the men’s and women’s races will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Additionally, for other teams to qualify for the NCAA Championships, they would need to go through the NCAA at-large selection process.

How And Where To Watch and Follow 2020-21 Summit League Cross Country Championships

Need to know

Date: Friday, March 5

Start times: 11 a.m. CT (women), 12 p.m. CT (men)

Location: Spring Lake Park

Host: Western Illinois University

Starting Boxes: Here

Online championship merchandise: Here

Live Results: Here

Live Stream: Here

Men’s Front Runners

South Dakota State looks to earn its fifth-consecutive Summit League Championship title, which would tie Southern Utah (1997-2001) for the most consecutive league crowns

The Jackrabbits come into the championship ranked No. 8 in the USTFCCCA Midwest Regional rankings

SDSU men have finished first or second in 10 out of the last 11 league championships

In the lone cross country competition of the season, SDSU finished 16 th out of 20 teams at the FSU Winter XC Classic in Tallahassee, Fla., where junior Ben Olson led the Jackrabbits in the men’s 8,000 Garnet race to finish 83 rd in the field of 143 runners.

out of 20 teams at the FSU Winter XC Classic in Tallahassee, Fla., where junior Ben Olson led the Jackrabbits in the men’s 8,000 Garnet race to finish 83 in the field of 143 runners. Joseph Minor-Williams, who is the reigning Summit League Cross Country Championship winner, will look to be the first student-athlete to capture two-straight championship titles since John Stanley of Troy did so during the 1995 and 1996 league cross country championships

Last Five Men’s Champions

Team

2019: South Dakota State

2018: South Dakota State

2017: South Dakota State

2016: South Dakota State

2015: IUPUI



Individual

2019: Joseph Minor-Williams, South Dakota State

2018: Eldon Warner, South Dakota

2017: Chase Cayo, South Dakota State

2016: Robert Murphy, IUPUI

2015: Trent Lusignan, South Dakota State



Women’s Front Runners

North Dakota State is favored to claim its fifth championship and will return six student-athletes from last season’s league championship, headlined by the 2019 champion Kelby Anderson

USD’s streak of five-straight titles was snapped last season by NDSU

Last Five Women’s Champions

Team

2019: North Dakota State

2018: South Dakota

2017: South Dakota

2016: South Dakota

2015: South Dakota



Individual

2019: Kelby Anderson, North Dakota State

2018: Emma Rafuse, Purdue Fort Wayne

2017: Rachel King, South Dakota State

2016: Emily Donnay, South Dakota State

2015: Erin Teschuk, North Dakota State