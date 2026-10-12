Hawi Feysa and Amos Kipruto raced up the all-time list on Sunday as the pair stormed to victories at the 48th edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Several…
Top stories
RRW 2026 Chicago Marathon Report: Feysa and Kipruto prevail with fast times
USA men’s Chicago Marathon 2026 results: Clayton Young runs 2:05:23
Clayton Young leads U.S. men at the 2026 Chicago Marathon in 2:05:23, finishing seventh overall ahead of Charles Hicks. Full American results and times.
USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way
CHICAGO — Emma Grace Hurley led the American women at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall…
Hawi Feysa repeats as Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion in personal-best 2:13:33
Hawi Feysa wins the 2026 Chicago Marathon in a personal-best 2:13:33, beating Sharon Lokedi as Brigid Kosgei takes third. All women's results…
Melbourne Marathon 2026 results: Eliud Kipchoge wins in course record; French takes women’s title
Eliud Kipchoge wins 2026 Melbourne Marathon in a course-record 2:09:10 as Camille French takes the women's title. View full men's and women's…
Rachael Rudel wins Boston 10K for Women in 31:12
Rachael Rudel wins the 2026 Boston 10K for Women in 31:12, ahead of Maggie Donahue and Amy Davis-Green. See the race report…
How to watch the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live?
Watch the 2026 Chicago Marathon live Oct. 11 on NBC Chicago, Peacock and Roku, among other platforms as Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi…
2026 EDP Lisbon Marathon Results: Martin Musau, Meskerem Mamo win
Martin Musau and Meskerem Mamo win the 2026 EDP Lisbon Marathon. Check men's and women's results from the World Athletics Label Road…
Bashir Abdi out of 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Belgian and European star Bashir Abdi recently announced that an injury forced him to withdraw from the 2026 Bank of America Chicago…
Watch the 2026 Lewis XC Crossover live stream, live results
You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2026 Lewis XC Crossover NCAA Division 2 packed meet on The Stride Report YouTube…
Judy Chepkoech, Meshack Kipruto win Nuttycombe individual titles: Results and team scores
Judy Chepkoech and Meshack Kipruto win at the 2026 Nuttycombe Invitational as West Virginia women and New Mexico men take team titles…