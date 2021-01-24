How to watch the 2022 Manchester Road Race?
Men’s team scores and results – 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships
Results and team scores from the men’s 10k at the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships with Northern Arizona pipping Oklahoma State on a tie-breaker!
Women’s results and team scores – 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships
Results and team scores from the women’s 6k race at the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships 2022 on Nov. 19 with NC State defending the team title.
NC State and NAU win back-to-back NCAA Cross Country National Championships
North Carolina State and Northern Arizona University retained their respective team titles at Friday’s NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships results; Tulsa, Oklahoma State win
Tulsa men and Oklahoma State women won the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships. Results, team scores and recap below.
NCAA 2022 South Central Cross Country Regional results; Arkansas sweeps team titles
The 2022 NCAA Division I South Central Region Cross Country Championships results and team scores as Arkansas swept both the team and individual titles.
2022 Cross Country South Regional Championships results; wins for Alabama, Tennessee
Alabama women and Tennessee men won the 2022 NCAA Cross Country South Regional Championships team titles on Friday (11). Full results inside.
How to follow the 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships?
You can follow live results and team score updates from the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Central Regional championships on Friday, 11 November.
How to follow the 2022 NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships?
The 2022 NCAA West Regional Championships will take place on Friday, 11 November and you can follow live results as teams push for places at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
When is the 2022 Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships and how to follow it?
Follow live results and live team scores and updates from the 2022 Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships. NC State and Wake Forest start as the returning champions.
How to watch the TCS New York City Marathon 2022?
Watch live streaming coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon 2022 on ESPN2 with WatchESPN, ESPN3 and ABC7NY providing the coverage.
Weini Kelati, Abdihamid Nur win Abbott Dash – USATF 5K titles
Abdihamid Nur and Weini Kelati won the men’s and women’s titles at the 2022 USATF 5-K title at the Abbott Dash on Saturday, 5 November. Full report below.
How to watch 2022 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k?
Fans can watch the live 2022 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k races for free on USATF.TV. Live results and updates are also available on Saturday (6).
How to watch the 2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships?
Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships for free on the KCAC Network starting at 11:15 am ET on Nov. 5.
Where to watch the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon 2022?
You can watch the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon 2022 live streaming coverage online for free on Sunday (30). Live results updates are also available!
SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 results; Alabama sweeps team crowns
The SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores as Alabama sweeps team titles. Alabama finally ends Arkansas’ dominant run in the conference race.
Hayward Magic as world records fall on final session in Oregon
Miller-Uibo gains missing gold with world 400m win in Oregon
Barber retains javelin title with world-leading throw in Oregon
World 200m champion Jackson: “This is the moment”