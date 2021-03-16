2021 Boston Marathon To Cap Entrants At 20,000 – B.A.A Announced

The 2021 Boston Marathon will still take place this year as planned on October 11, but the organizers said on Monday that they will cap the entrants at 20, 000 to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Sticking With COVID-19 Protocols

This year’s event will feature a reported 33 percent dip from the typical number of runners to allow greater social distancing among the competitors throughout the course amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

“The B.A.A. has been working in close coordination with our local, city, and state partners to establish an appropriate field size that will allow for social distancing throughout the course, especially at the start and finish,” Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A said in a release on Monday.

“In addition to a smaller field than in previous years, we will have significant additional protocols in place to ensure participant and public health. We are committed to making the oldest annual marathon in the world as safe as possible in October.”

The organizers also noted that the selection process for this year’s 125th Boston Marathon staging will remain consistent with prior years.

How To Qualify For Boston Marathon

“The selection process will remain consistent with prior years: applications and qualifying times submitted between April 20 and April 23 will be verified and ranked by the B.A.A. based on the amount of time an athlete has run under their respective qualifying standard,” the statement said.

“Applicants will be notified of acceptance or non-acceptance once the B.A.A. has verified all qualifying times and applications. Finishers of the in-person race will receive a special edition Unicorn medal in honor of the 125th anniversary year.

“The qualifying window for the 2021 Boston Marathon opened on September 15, 2018. Any valid qualifying time run on or after that date may be used to submit a Boston Marathon registration application. Qualifying times must be achieved at USATF, AIMS, or foreign equivalent certified races; times from virtual marathons cannot be used for Boston Marathon qualifying purposes.

“Achieving a qualifying time does not guarantee acceptance of entry into the Boston Marathon. The B.A.A. will not predict a “cut-off” time. Registration for Para Athletics Divisions and Adaptive Programs will also follow the April 20–23 registration timeline. Information on Para Athletics qualifying standards can be found on the B.A.A.’s website.”

As usual, the race will be streamed live online