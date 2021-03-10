2021 NCAA DI Indoor Championships Day 1 Schedule, How To Watch Live Stream

Fayetteville AR — The 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Championships will begin on Thursday, March 11 and you can watch LIVE stream and follow the live updates online on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App. Live results and event updates will also be available by clicking here.

The championships will begin at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday’s opening day with the start of the Men’s Heptathlon and Women’s Pentathlon. The first event on the opening day is the men’s heptathlon 60m dash and this will be followed by the women’s pentathlon 60m hurdles at 12:30 PM. Watch Combined Events

Four of the seven slated events in the heptathlon will take place on Thursday, while the pentathlon will be a scoring event on the first day, as all five events will be contested on the first day.

Georgia sophomore Kyle Garland enters the NCAA DI Indoor Championships as the No. 1 ranked athlete in the field after posting an American 2021 best mark of 6,012 points when winning the SEC Indoor Championships in February.

Leo Neugebauer of Texas, Arkansas’ Markus Ballengee, Ayden Owens of Michigan, Peyton Haack of Iowa, and Oregon’s Max Vollmer are expected to be among the highlighted challengers to Garland in the battle for the podium spots.

The collegiate and meeting Heptathlon record is held by former Oregon star Ashton Eaton, who tallied 6,499 points in 2010.

Will Garland get close to that mark? We just have to wait and see.

Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M will take the No. 1 ranking spot into the women’s pentathlon, and she will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointing finish at the SEC Indoor Championships.

The Trinidad and Tobago national record holder heads into the championships with a personal tally of 4,612 points, done in Lubbock, Texas, in January.

Anna Hall of Georgia is ranked No. 2, Texas freshman Kristine Blazevica is No. 3, while Erin Marsh of Duke and Mathilde Rey of Oregon are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively in the event.

2021 NCAA DI Indoor Championships Day 1 Schedule

Day Start Men Heptathlon Rnd Start List Result

Thursday 11:00 AM Hept 60 M Finals Result

Thursday 11:40 AM Hept Long Jump Finals Result

Thursday 1:10 PM Hept Shot Put Finals Result

Thursday 2:40 PM Hept High Jump Finals Result

Heptathlon Spreadsheet

Day Start Women Pentathlon Rnd Result Status

Thursday 11:30 AM Pent Women 60 M Hurdles Finals Result

Thursday 12:30 PM Pent Women High Jump Finals Result

Thursday 2:30 PM Pent Women Shot Put Finals Result

Thursday 3:45 PM Pent Women Long Jump Finals Result

Thursday 5:15 PM Pent Women 800 M Finals Result

Pentathlon Spreadsheet