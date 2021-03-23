How To Follow 2021 Raleigh Relays Live Results

Follow live results and updates from the 2021 Raleigh Relays, which is hosted at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in North Carolina, from Thursday, March 25 through Saturday, March 27.

The meeting organizers have not provided any available links or television networks for live streams, but fans can follow live and up-to-date results at Flash Results. A complete heat sheet and a list of athletes are also available on the website.

Several of the nation’s top programs will be using the 2021 Raleigh Relays as part of their continued preparations for the outdoor season, with a number of coaches deciding to split their respective squads for the NC State hosted meeting and also sending other athletes around the country to compete at meetings such as the 2021 Texas Relays and the 2021 FSU Relays.

Among the top programs sending athletes to compete in Raleigh are Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina, West Virginia, Villanova, Boston College, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Providence, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Base on the entry list we’ve received it is evident that the meet will be the home for some of the top distant runners who are set to make their first appearances since competing at the delayed 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships earlier this month.

Meeting Schedule and Events Time

Thursday’s schedule includes both track and field events.

The preliminary rounds for the women’s 100m hurdles and men’s 110m hurdles, as well as the 100m heats are among the events slated for the track on the first day. The men’s 1500m and 5000m finals, in addition to the women’s 10,000m final will also take place on March 25.

Field events listed for the first day are the women’s and men’s javelin, pole vault and shot put.

The action will continue on Friday and will begin at 10:00 am with the women’s discus and the men’s high jump. The track events will start at 3:30 with the women’s 400m and close out with the men’s 10,000m at 9:25 pm.

Saturday’s third and final day of competition at the 2021 Raleigh Relays will start at 11:00 am with the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men, while the 100m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 200m, and the 4x400m relays are also slated for the final day.

The field events included the women’s and men’s long jump finals.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all coaches, non-competing athletes, and other officials are required to wear face-covering and follow the social distancing protocols. Athletes, coaches, and staff are also required to present a PCR test within 72 hours prior to the start of the competition.