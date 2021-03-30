Briana Williams To Face Thompson-Herah, Eid Naser At Miramar Invitational

Double World Under-20 sprint champion Briana Williams of Jamaica will open her 2021 Olympic season in the 200 meters at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex on April 10 here in Florida, her coach Ato Boldon confirmed with World-Track.org.

Briana Williams Targeting Tokyo

Williams, who is targeting a place on the Jamaican sprint team to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this summer, will be making her first outdoor appearance since late July last year when she competed in both sprint events at the AP Ranch High Performance Invite in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 19-year-old clocked 7.22 seconds over the 60m in her only appearance so far this season before closing down her indoor campaign to focus more on her preparations for the outdoor term. Prior to running at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, last month, Williams withdrew from the Christmas Class Odd Distance meet in Freeport, Bahamas.

After missing out at representing Jamaica at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, despite placing third in the senior women’s 100m final at the National Championships, the junior sprint star now has her eyes well set on punching a ticket to the Tokyo Games.

She will enter the Miramar Invitational meeting with a personal best of 22.50 seconds for the 200m, achieved en route to capturing the World U20 title in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

Elaine Thompson-Herah And Salwa Eid Naser Included Too

Set to lineup against Williams is double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain.

Thompson-Herah opened her season with a 56.26 seconds performance in the 400m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials 3 meeting on March 13, but she will now move back down to race in one of her event-specialty when she travels to Florida.

The Jamaican champion owns a personal best of 21.66 seconds for the 200m.

Meanwhile, Nasar, the 2019 World Championships gold medalist in the 400m will also take on the very strong 200m field.

The 22-year-old was slated to open her season in the 100m at the 15th Annual Spring Break Classic in Puerto Rico on March 18-20, but pulled out because of “personal issues.”

Nasar owns a personal best of 22.51 for the 200m and has a lifetime best of 48.14 seconds for the 400m.