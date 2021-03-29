Complete Results From Florida International Pro Addition

Complete results and the top performances from the Florida International Pro Addition, which took place at the Ansin Sports Complex here in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday, March 27. Among the highlighted performers at the meeting were long jumpers Marquise Goodwin, Chantel Malone, and Darya Klishina, high school sprinter Jaylen Slade, as well as Tori Bowie, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

The men’s long jump was highlighted by the comeback of Olympian and former NFL player Goodwin, who returned to competition for the first time since 2016 with an 8.12m performance. Goodwin, who competed at the 2012 London Olympic Games for Team USA, also had a mark of 8.07m in the third round.

Malone, meanwhile, won the women’s long jump contest with a mark of 7.08m, which was personal best and British Virgin Islands national record. The event saw a thrilling battle between Malone and Russian two-time European champion Darya Klishina, who jumped 7.05m (2.7 m/s) on her first attempt and also had an effort of 7.01m.

Elsewhere at the meeting, Slade won the men’s 200m with a slightly wind-aided 20.27 seconds (+2.5 m/s) time to beat American Olympian Trayvon Bromell who clocked 20.29 for second place, while Italy’s Antonio Infantino posted a time of 20.38 for third.

Florida International Pro Addition Results

Men

100m Wind: 2.7

1 Andrew Hudson USA 14 Dec 96 10.04

2 Antonio Infantino ITA 22 Mar 91 10.32

3 Edmond Amaning GBR 27 Oct 93 10.34

4 Daniel Harper CAN 28 Aug 89 10.61

5 Kyle Pleban USA 95 10.64

6 Amechi Egbe USA 28 Nov 89 10.78

Race B Wind: 2.7

1 Jayden Hope USA 10.66

2 Alexandrew Hintzen USA 10.89

3 Joseph Anderson USA 30 Aug 99 10.90

4 Curtis Coleman USA 10.91

200m Wind: 2.5

1 Jaylen Slade USA 27 Oct 03 20.27

2 Trayvon Bromell USA 10 Jul 95 20.29

3 Antonio Infantino ITA 22 Mar 91 20.38

4 Edmond Amaning GBR 27 Oct 93 20.62

5 Jaylen Bacon USA 5 Aug 96 20.93

6 Quintaveon Poole USA 11 Oct 96 21.10

7 Kyle Pleban USA 95 21.32

Race B Wind: 1.9

1 Jayden Hope USA 21.51 PB

2 Joshua Cunningham CAN 2 Feb 95 21.61 SB

3 Curtis Coleman USA 22.11

400m

1 Asa Guevara TTO 20 Dec 95 47.13 SB

2 Moussa Ali Issa BRN 26 Aug 00 47.16

3 Va-Sheku Sheriff SLE 19 Dec 98 47.38 SB

Race B

1 Ashton Schwartzman USA 47.24 PB

2 Joshua Cunningham CAN 2 Feb 95 48.85 SB

3 Lacari Hayes USA 49.17 SB

Race C

1 Daniel Harper CAN 28 Aug 89 47.58 SB

2 Robert Iron Shell USA 47.80

3 Chale Mcleod USA 48.16 PB

110m Hurdles Wind: 2.5

1 Joseph Anderson USA 30 Aug 99 13.88

2 Juan Scott USA 27 May 97 14.04

3 Alex Al-Ameen NGR 2 Mar 89 14.06

400m Hurdles

1 Andre Clarke JAM 6 Jun 92 50.73 SB

Long Jump

1 Marquise Goodwin USA 19 Nov 90 8.12 1.2 SB

X X 8.07/1.7 SB X X 8.12/1.2 SB

2 Abubakar Mohammed GHA 5 Mar 91 7.94 1.4 SB

X 7.94/1.4 SB 7.91/1.8 7.92/2.0 7.71/1.1 7.65/3.5

3 Abraham Seaneke GHA 31 May 96 7.69w 3.0

X 7.41/1.1 7.62/1.5 7.60 7.69/3.0 7.42/1.6

4 x 100m

1 Tumbleweed Track Club USA 38.89

Mixed nationalities: Stephan Bracey, Andre De Grasse CAN, Trayvon Bromell, Divine Oduduru NGR

Women

100m Wind: 2.8

1 Tori Bowie USA 27 Aug 90 11.46w

2 Isatta Kenneh USA 12.11w

Race B Wind: 3.4

1 Lina Nielsen GBR 13 Mar 96 11.56w

2 Aries Sánchez VEN 1 Mar 96 11.62w

3 Jacqueline Madogo CAN 14 Apr 00 11.65w

4 Sam Dirks BIZ 18 Dec 92 11.66w

5 Aiyanna Stiverne CAN 20 Feb 95 11.70w

200m Wind: 1.3

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 21 Aug 96 22.60 SB

2 Lina Nielsen GBR 13 Mar 96 23.13 PB

3 Daryll Neita GBR 29 Aug 96 23.28 PB

4 Isatta Kenneh USA 24.89 SB

Race B Wind: 1.4

1 Aiyanna Stiverne CAN 20 Feb 95 23.44 SB

2 Gabrielle Farquharson USA 2 Dec 92 23.50 SB

3 Zoe Sherar CAN 7 Nov 99 23.55 PB

4 Sam Dirks BIZ 18 Dec 92 23.72 SB

5 Jacqueline Madogo CAN 14 Apr 00 24.32 PB

Race C Wind: 2.7

1 Judah Hemmerly USA 24.68w

400m

1 Giancarla Dimich Trevisan ITA 17 Feb 93 52.88 SB

2 Blessing Okagbare NGR 9 Oct 88 53.21 PB

3 Victoria Ohuruogu GBR 28 Feb 93 53.53 SB

4 Zoe Sherar CAN 7 Nov 99 53.63 SB

5 Aminat Yusuf Jamal Odeyemi BRN 27 Jun 97 53.69 SB

100m Hurdles Wind: 2.0

1 Cassandra Lloyd USA 27 Jan 90 13.57 SB

400m Hurdles

1 Aminat Yusuf Jamal Odeyemi BRN 27 Jun 97 58.63

Long Jump

1 Chantel Malone IVB 2 Dec 91 7.08 1.4 NR PB

X 6.83/0.8 SB X 7.08/1.4 NR PB 6.91/1.4 P

2 Darya Klishina RUS 15 Jan 91 7.05w 2.7

7.05/2.7 6.58/2.1 7.01/0.8 =SB P P P

3 Akela Jones BAR 22 Apr 95 6.58w 2.1

X 6.19/2.6 5.91/2.6 X 6.58/2.1 6.44/2.8

4 Gabrielle Farquharson USA 2 Dec 92 6.18 1.6 SB

X 5.99/1.9 X X 6.18/1.6 SB 5.86/2.5

5 Avery Lewis USA 05 6.14w 2.2

5.82/1.7 PB X 6.14/2.2 X 5.82/1.9 =PB 5.89/1.1 PB