Day 1 Schedule, How To Watch: 2021 NCAA DII Indoor National Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Schedule, results, and live streaming for Day One of the 2021 NCAA DII Indoor National Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. You can watch the live streaming coverage on NCAA.com with live results and updates also available.

Thursday’s action will begin at 12:00 pm ET with the start of the men’s and women’s Combined events. | Watch Live Streaming of Men’s Hep | Watch Live Streaming of Women’s Pent

The men’s Heptathlon will get things going at Noon with the 60m dash, while the women’s Pentathlon will open up with the 60m hurdles at 12:30 pm.

The women’s Pentathlon will close out on Thursday night with the 800m at 6:15 pm and this is one of the three scoring events on the first day of competition.

Day 1 of the 2021 NCAA DII Indoor National Championships will also feature a pair of finals in the men’s and women’s field event competition.

At 5:00 pm, the women will line up for the finals of the weight throw, while the men’s event is slated to begin at 7:30 pm.

Trey Mooney of Pittsburg State comes in as the top seed for the men’s Heptathlon after totaling 5,528 points earlier this season, while Trey Miller of Central Missouri is ranked No. 2 with 5,517 points.

Junior Claire Luallen of Missouri Southern leads the field in the Women’s Pentathlon with 3,915 points with Saginaw Valley sophomore Cheyenne Williamson ranked No. 2 with 3,906 points.

Men’s Heptathlon

Hunter Jones Pittsburg State [FR]

Matthew Pieper Fort Hays State [SR]

Tanner Raubenstine Emporia State [SR]

Jacob Wadsworth Lenoir-Rhyne [SO]

Johnathon Harper TAMU-Kingsville [SR]

Trey Mooney Pittsburg State [JR]

Travis Moore Ashland [SR]

Tyl Woelber Augustana (S.D.) [JR]

Women’s Pentathlon

Jazilee Williams Tiffin [SR]

Hannah Vanbuskirk Central Missouri [SR]

Elizabeth Schaefer Augustana (S.D.) [SO]

Kayla Goodwin Central Missouri [FR]

Mica Jenrette Colorado Mesa [SO]

Claire Luallen Missouri Southern [JR]

Trace Mosby Pittsburg State [JR]

Cheyenne Williamson Saginaw Valley [SO]

Meleah Ridenour Southwest Baptist [SR]

Elise Ulseth Queens (N.C.) [JR]

2021 NCAA DII Indoor National Championships – Day 1 Schedule

Men’s Heptathlon 12:00 PM

Women’s Pentathlon 12:30 PM

Men’s Heptathlon 60m 12:00 PM

Men’s Heptathlon Long Jump 12:40 PM

Men’s Heptathlon Shot Put 2:10 PM

Men’s Heptathlon High Jump 3:40 PM

Women’s Pentathlon 60m Hurdles 12:30 PM

Women’s Pentathlon High Jump 1:30 PM

Women’s Pentathlon Shot Put 3:30 PM

Women’s Pentathlon Long Jump 4:45 PM

Women’s Pentathlon 800m 6:15 PM

Women’s Weight Throw Final 5:00 PM

Men’s Weight Throw Final 7:30 PM