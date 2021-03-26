Day 2 Schedule: 2021 Raleigh Relays Live Results

After a quality first day of competition on Thursday, the focus now turns to Day 2 at the 2021 Raleigh Relays, and here is the complete schedule for Friday. Live results of this year’s meeting is available and you can find all the information on our meet preview page.

Friday’s second day of competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET with action in field events. Getting the meeting underway on Day 2 are the women’s discus and men’s high jump finals.

Those events will be followed by the women’s triple jump competition at 11:00 a.m.

The women’s high jump is set for 1:00 p.m., while the men’s discus final is at 1:30 and the final event in the field will start at 2:00 p.m., which is the men’s triple jump final.

Running events on day two at the 2021 Raleigh Relays will begin in the afternoon session at 3:30 p.m. with the women’s 400m finals. The men’s race will follow at 4:10 before the pace will slow down with the start of middle and long-distance running events.

The women’s 1500m finals, which is set for 5:45 p.m., will be followed by the women’s 5000m at 7:40 and the men’s 10,000m at 9:25.

The men’s 10,000m will have two heats on the night with a number of athletes returning to the track after featuring at the NCAA Cross Country Championships earlier this month.

Among the starters is Danny Kilrea of Notre Dame who was 10th at the cross country championships in Stillwater on March 15.

The women’s 5000m will have six heats with Katelyn Tuohy of NC State and Nicole Fegans of Georgia Tech among the athletes slated to face the starter.

2021 Raleigh Relays Day 2 Schedule

Day Start Friday Field Events Rnd

Friday 10:00 AM Women Discus Finals

Friday 10:00 AM Men High Jump Final

Friday 11:00 AM Women Triple Jump Final

Friday 1:00 PM Women High Jump Finals

Friday 1:30 PM Men Discus Finals

Friday 2:00 PM Men Triple Jump Final

Day Start Friday Running Events Rnd

Friday 3:30 PM Women 400 M Finals

Friday 4:10 PM Men 400 M Finals

Friday 5:45 PM Women 1500 M Finals

Friday 7:40 PM Women 5000 M Finals

Friday 9:25 PM Men 10000 M Finals