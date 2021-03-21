Fred Kerley Impressed With 10.11 At Tropical Park Elite Sprints Meet

MIAMI, FL — American 400 meters specialist Fred Kerley showed his versatility in the sprints after he stepped outside his comfort zone to run the 100m this weekend and clocked an impressive 10.11 seconds (+1.2 m/s) for second place at the Tropical Park Elite Sprints Meet, here in Miami, on Saturday (20).

Kerley, the World Championships 400m bronze medalist in Doha in 2019, was running only his fourth-ever competitive 100m and finished behind Antiguan sprinter and PUMA MVP International Track Club representative Cejhae Greene, who won the event with a world-leading time of 10.01 seconds.

Greene, 25, was just outside his personal best of 10.00 secs, which was set in July 2018.

Jeremy Bascom of Guyana and CPTC Tracksmith, was third in 10.51.

Meanwhile, the performance on Saturday by Kerley improved his previous personal best from 10.49 secs, set in El Paso, Texas on 21 March 2015.

Prior to running his new personal best in the two section final, the American had also bettered his old lifetime best mark when he posted 10.15 during the qualifying heats to beat Greene, who ran 10.27 in the preliminary round.

It was the first outdoor appearance this season for Kerley, who ran 45.03 in his lone race over the 400m during his brief indoor outing at the American Track League Meeting in Fayetteville, AR, in January.

Angela Tenorio of Ecuador won the women’s 100m in 11.43 seconds.

Jamaicans Swept Tropical Park Elite Sprints Meet 200m Titles

Jamaicans Akeem Bloomfield and Natalliah Whyte captured the men’s and women’s 200m titles at the meeting.

Bloomfield, the 2019 World Championships 400m finalist and silver medalist in the 4x400m relay, clocked 20.75 (+1.0 m/s) for first place in the men’s 200m, beating his PUMA MVP International Track Club teammate Teray Smith from the Bahamas who ran 20.90.

Whyte, a gold medalist with the Jamaica 4x100m relay team at the 2019 World Championships, in the meantime, stopped the clock at 22.88 secs (+1.8 m/s) to win the women’s 200m at the Tropical Park Elite Sprints Meet, while 100m champion Tenorio was second in 23.06.

Shermaine Williams of Jamaica won the women’s 100m hurdles with 13.89, with Liberian Wellington Zaza taking the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.63

Complete Results