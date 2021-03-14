Grand Valley State, Ashland Secure NCAA DII Indoor Championships MW Titles

Ashland University and Grand Valley State University secured the men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Indoor National Championship track and field team titles at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, AL, on Saturday.

Grand Valley State was capturing the third team title in program history, and first since winning back-to-back crowns in 2011 and 2012, while Ashland was landing a second successive men’s NCAA DII Indoor National Championships team title.

Grand Valley State Wins Third National Indoor Title

On Saturday, the Laker women won easily after dominating the meet with 93 points. Their final team score was 53 points ahead of second-place Minnesota State which finished on 40 points.

Rounding out the top 10 were West Texas A&M with 37 points, followed by Central Missouri with 36.5 and Saginaw Valley with 35. Adams State, the 2019 champion and holder of the team title entering last week’s championships due to last season being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was only 16th this year with 12 points and scored in just two events.

Grand Valley State wins NCAA Division II Indoor Championships: Photo: GV

USTFCCCA Midwest Track Athlete of the Year, Nicole Sreenan led the way for Grand Valley State with a first-place finish in the women’s 400m and third-place in the 200m. Senior Elli Kimes grabbed victory in the pole vault, Angelica Floyd earned the 60m crown, while the women’s distance medley relay team dominated the event en route to winning the gold medal.

“What a fantastic three days of competing for both of our programs!” said Grand Valley State head coach Jerry Baltes. “Our women were lights out across the board.

Olympic Champion Miller-Uibo To Ditch 400m In Tokyo, Targets 200m Crown?

“We’re proud of what our student-athletes have endured over the past year to get here and finish what we were ready to do last year. Also, a huge thanks to our entire administration for all of their support to get us to this point! This was a total team/program accomplishment.”

Ashland University Wins Back-Back NCAA DII Indoor Titles

Meanwhile, Ashland University, the 2019 champion, returned to retain its men’s team title.

The Eagle men who were winning a third consecutive NCAA Division II team national championships, having won the indoor and outdoor titles in 2019, tallied 70 points to better Grand Valley State, which ended with 53 points for second place.

Ashland entered the 4x400m relay with a slight advantage over the Laker men but sealed the title after winning the event and Grand Valley State ended 8th overall.

The winning 70 points tally were the most for a Division II indoor championships men’s title since Saint Augustine’s in 2014 (84½). Ashland also became the first NCAA Division II men’s program to win back-to-back national titles indoors since Tiffin in 2016-17.

“Incredible team effort,” said Ashland head coach Jud Logan. “Points from multis, distance, throws, and sprints and hurdles. This was key in the win. Extremely proud of everyone.”

West Texas A&M finished third in the team race with 39 points, with Lee (Tenn.) taking fourth with 34 and Pittsburg State ending fifth on 30.

Complete Team Score | Compiled Results (HTML) | Compiled Results (PDF) |