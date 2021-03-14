How Can I Watch Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 LIVE

Fans will be able to watch live stream of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 on Sunday, March 14, as athletics continues to progress in the trouble time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 is part of the World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite Platinum – as the race celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year, having launched in 2012 and hosted a reported 160,000 women runners in accumulation.

For live stream, fans should visit the YouTube Channel live, while Fuji TV will be broadcasting to competition as well. Race time slated for 9:00 a.m. local time

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon is perhaps the largest women’s marathon in the world, and the organizers are still looking to suit out the same number of entrances, despite the concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, entries for the upcoming Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 will be applied only to those who reside in Japan,” a release said on the website.

“For overseas residents, we will prepare Nagoya Women’s Online Marathon 2021, instead. Participants will be able to join the Nagoya Women’s Online Marathon from anywhere in the world and will be receiving Tiffany’s exclusive finisher’s pendant and other finisher prizes after completing the marathon.”

A big field is still expected to take part in the event, according to the organizers.

“Approximately, 5,000 runners will be actually running on the day of the race for Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021.”

Awards will be presented to top 8 finishers and promising Japanese runner.

While many of the women competing are hoping for a good performance, most of them admitted in the past that they looking to receiving a Tiffany Finisher Pendant.

Teddy Okamura, Race Director of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon said: “To fulfill our responsibility as a World Athletics Platinum label road race and a stage for athletes to compete and go to larger international competitions, we have spent a long time in examining how we could ensure safe and secure participation of runners, volunteers and all parties involved.

“By taking every possible precaution at the ‘new normal’ Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021, we hope to make a ‘new start’ for the future with all concerned parties.”