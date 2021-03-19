How To Follow 2021 Miami (FL) Hurricane Invitational Live Results

Coral Gables, FL — Here is how you can follow live results and updates from the 2021 Miami Hurricane Invitational track and field outdoor meeting at Cobb Stadium on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. Results: Live Results
Friday’s schedule will begin at 12:30 PM ET with the men’s and women’s Discus Throw competitions, while the two-track events on Friday’s first day is the women’s 3000m at 5:00 PM and the men’s event at 5:20 PM.
Saturday’s live competition will begin at 11:00 with the men’s and women’s Javelin Throw final.
The men’s and women’s 4x100m relay races will get the track schedule underway at 1:00 PM before the 1500m races pick things up on the track.
Joining the host team Miami (Fla.), this year’s 2021 Miami Hurricane Invitational will also feature athletes from Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh, Florida International, Georgia State, and St. Thomas (Fla.).
Hurricane Invitational
Cobb Stadium | Coral Gables, FL
Fri, March 19thTimes: Local (EDT)
Men’s Discus Throw
Final
12:30 PM
Women’s Discus Throw
Final
12:30 PM
Men’s Pole Vault
Final
3:00 PM
Women’s Pole Vault
Final
3:00 PM
Women’s High Jump
Final
3:00 PM
Men’s High Jump
Final
3:00 PM
Women’s 3000m
Final
5:00 PM
Men’s 3000m
Final
5:20 PM
Sat, March 20thTimes: Local (EDT)
Men’s Javelin Throw
Final
11:00 AM
Women’s Javelin Throw
Final
11:00 AM
Women’s Shot Put
Final
12:00 PM
Men’s Shot Put
Final
12:00 PM
Men’s Hammer Throw
Final
12:00 PM
Women’s Hammer Throw
Final
12:00 PM
Men’s Long Jump
Final
12:00 PM
Women’s Long Jump
Final
12:00 PM
Women’s 4×100
Final
1:00 PM
Men’s 4×100
Final
1:05 PM
Women’s 1500m
Final
1:10 PM
Men’s 1500m
Final
1:20 PM
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Final
1:30 PM
Men’s 110m Hurdles
Final
1:45 PM
Women’s 400m
Final
1:55 PM
Men’s Triple Jump
Final
2:15 PM
Women’s Triple Jump
Final
2:15 PM
Men’s 400m
Final
2:00 PM
Women’s 100m
Final
2:10 PM
Men’s 100m
Final
2:15 PM
Women’s 800m
Final
2:25 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Final
2:40 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Final
2:45 PM
Women’s 200m
Final
2:55 PM
Men’s 200m
Final
3:05 PM
Women’s 4×400
Final
3:15 PM
Men’s 4×400
Final
3:20 PM
