How To Follow 2021 Miami (FL) Hurricane Invitational Live Results

Coral Gables, FL — Here is how you can follow live results and updates from the 2021 Miami Hurricane Invitational track and field outdoor meeting at Cobb Stadium on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. Results: Live Results

Friday’s schedule will begin at 12:30 PM ET with the men’s and women’s Discus Throw competitions, while the two-track events on Friday’s first day is the women’s 3000m at 5:00 PM and the men’s event at 5:20 PM.

Saturday’s live competition will begin at 11:00 with the men’s and women’s Javelin Throw final.

The men’s and women’s 4x100m relay races will get the track schedule underway at 1:00 PM before the 1500m races pick things up on the track.

Joining the host team Miami (Fla.), this year’s 2021 Miami Hurricane Invitational will also feature athletes from Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh, Florida International, Georgia State, and St. Thomas (Fla.).

Hurricane Invitational

Cobb Stadium | Coral Gables, FL

Fri, March 19thTimes: Local (EDT)

Men’s Discus Throw

Final

12:30 PM

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

12:30 PM

Men’s Pole Vault

Final

3:00 PM

Women’s Pole Vault

Final

3:00 PM

Women’s High Jump

Final

3:00 PM

Men’s High Jump

Final

3:00 PM

Women’s 3000m

Final

5:00 PM

Men’s 3000m

Final

5:20 PM

Sat, March 20thTimes: Local (EDT)

Men’s Javelin Throw

Final

11:00 AM

Women’s Javelin Throw

Final

11:00 AM

Women’s Shot Put

Final

12:00 PM

Men’s Shot Put

Final

12:00 PM

Men’s Hammer Throw

Final

12:00 PM

Women’s Hammer Throw

Final

12:00 PM

Men’s Long Jump

Final

12:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump

Final

12:00 PM

Women’s 4×100

Final

1:00 PM

Men’s 4×100

Final

1:05 PM

Women’s 1500m

Final

1:10 PM

Men’s 1500m

Final

1:20 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Final

1:30 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Final

1:45 PM

Women’s 400m

Final

1:55 PM

Men’s Triple Jump

Final

2:15 PM

Women’s Triple Jump

Final

2:15 PM

Men’s 400m

Final

2:00 PM

Women’s 100m

Final

2:10 PM

Men’s 100m

Final

2:15 PM

Women’s 800m

Final

2:25 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Final

2:40 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Final

2:45 PM

Women’s 200m

Final

2:55 PM

Men’s 200m

Final

3:05 PM

Women’s 4×400

Final

3:15 PM

Men’s 4×400

Final

3:20 PM