How To Follow 2021 TCU Invitational Live Results

TCU opens its 2021 outdoor campaign this weekend by hosting the 2021 TCU Invitational. The meeting, which takes place in Fort Worth, Texas, will entertain seven other teams along with the hosts. Saturday’s meeting which begins at 9:30 am CT, is at the Lowdon Track Complex on TCU’s campus.

In addition to the Horned Frogs track and field programs, the meeting will also feature athletes from Arkansas State, North Texas, Northwestern State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, and UT-Arlington. For Live Results

TCU said no additional teams will be added to program.

“The TCU Invitational is closed to further team entries,” the organizers said. “No additional teams will be accepted.”

In an attempt to abide by the COVID-19 protocols, no fans are allowed at the 2021 TCU Invitational.

2021 TCU Invitational Schedule

Tentative Time Schedule

Field Events

9:30 am – Discus    Woman/Men Follow ( 1 flight each)

11:00 am- High Jump- Woman/Men follow

11:30 am- Hammer –  Woman/Men follow ( 1 flight each)  

2:00 pm-Javelin- Woman/Men follow

2:30 pm- Shot Put- Woman/Men follow

2:45- Long Jump-  Men /Woman at same time ( Both pits)

2:45- Pole Vault- Woman/ Men follow ( 20 per Gender)

4:15 pm- Triple Jump-  Men/Woman at same time ( Both pits)

Running Events

2:00 pm     400 – Meter relay-  Woman/Men follow      Final

2:15 pm- 1500  –  Meter run-    Woman/Men follow      Heats by Time

2:40 pm-  100 Meter Hurdles- Woman                                Heats by Time

2:50 pm-  110 Meter Hurdles- Men                                       Heats by Time

3:00 pm-   400 Meter Dash- Woman/Men follow            Heats by Time

3:15 pm- 100-Meter Dash-   Woman/Men follow           Heats by Time

3:35 pm- 800 Meter  Run – Woman/Men follow             Heats by Time

3:50 pm- 400 Meter Hurdles- Woman/Men follow        Heats by Time

4:00 pm – 200 Meter Dash-  Woman/Men follow          Heats by Time

4:20 pm- 3,000 Meter Run-  Woman/Men follow          Final

5:00 pm-  1600 –Meter Relay-  Woman/Men follow     Heats by Time

