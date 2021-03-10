How To Watch 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships

You can watch LIVE television and online streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, hosted by the University of Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13.

Ways To Watch 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships

Live coverage will begin on Thursday at 12:00 PM Eastern time on ESPN3, while fans can also enjoy the coverage at WatchESPN.com as well as on the ESPN App. Supporters can also follow the action live on the YouTube live streaming channel and can start with a Free Trial to watch College Track and Field on YouTube TV.

Friday’s second day of action will continue on ESPN3 starting at 2:45 PM, with the championships closing out on Saturday’s third day with the Trophy ceremony. A re-broadcast of the entire championships will also take place on Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU, starting at 9 p.m.

SEC teams swept the women’s and men’s 2019 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships with Arkansas winning the female title and Florida clinching the male national crown in Birmingham, Alabama.

Both teams head into this year’s championships with winning aspirations again after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Is The Favorite To Win 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships Men’s Title?

Arkansas women enter the national championships as the No. 1 team in the country, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Rating Index, and as expected, will start as the heavy favorites to repeat as national champion this season.

Expected to press the Razorbacks hard, however, will be No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Georgia.

The race for the men’s national title is expected to be a lot closer than the women with Oregon starting as the pre-national favorite. The Ducks have been predicted to win the title this year by the USTFCCCA National Rating Index, but they will need everything to come together over the three days.

No. 2 LSU and No.3 Arkansas are two teams that will push Oregon right to the wire, with 2018 and 2019 champion and No. 4 Florida, as well as No. 5 Florida State also contending for the final podium spots.

We can’t wait for the start of the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships and hope that you will continue to visit World-Track for the daily schedule and other streaming and result update options.