How To Watch 2021 Penn Challenge Live Meet: March 27

Watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Penn Challenge on Saturday, March 27 at Penn’s Franklin Field. The meeting will be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 4:00 p.m. ET, while fans can also access the coverage at WatchESPN and using the ESPN App.

Follow The 2021 Penn Challenge

You can also follow the live results and updates from the meeting by clicking here.

Some of the events taking place at the meet are the 100, 200 and 400m sprints, the sprint hurdles, 800m, 3000m for women and 5000m for men, as well as the traditional field events, such as the long jump, high jump, shot put and discus.

The meeting will be a season opener for several programs, including the host school – the University of Pennsylvania – after the Ivy League canceled the indoor season competitions over concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Having gotten the green light to begin spring competition, the University of Pennsylvania is delighted to finally return to the track but revealed that spectators are still not allowed to attend home events.

Teams Competing At The 2021 Penn Challenge

The Penn Challenge returns to the schedule after last season’s meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19. Besides the home school, Villanova, Rider, Temple, and Saint Joseph’s University are expected to field athletes.

Having not competed in an outdoor meet since May 2019, Saint Joseph’s head coach Mike Glavin has revealed his expectations for this season.

“In the early meets, it’s to get used to being back to competition,” Glavin said on the school’s website. “As we progress, I hope we can move to our typical expectations of everyone rising to his level of ability and competing well. They cannot represent the SJU Hawks any better than that.”

Glavin also revealed that Hawks will have a full schedule this season.

“We have a pretty full schedule, although we will be seeing much of the same competition week in and week out,” he added. “But Philadelphia offers some outstanding teams in Penn, Villanova, La Salle, Temple, and SJU, so we will not ‘want’ for comp.”

For more live track and field competition this weekend visit our home page or live results page