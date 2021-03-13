How To Watch 2021 Sydney Track Classic LIVE

You can watch live stream of the 2021 Sydney Track Classic on Saturday, March 13 on the Athletics Australia YouTube channel. The Sydney Track Classic is the third stop of the 2021 Summer Super Series.

Competition from the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre on Saturday will begin at 5:00 pm Australian time with the coverage expected to last until 8:45 pm local time.

For the fans looking to watch the coverage in the USA, this meeting will be an early start, as it is set to begin at 1:30 am Saturday morning, Eastern Time (ET).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these meetings will continue to operate under the strict guidelines of the health and safety administration.

The 2021 Sydney Track Classic, as with the previous meetings before, will “continue to be conducted in accordance with the rules/regulations of World Athletics, Oceania Athletics Association and Athletics Australia.”

Among the highlighted athletes slated to compete at the meeting is world-leader in the men’s pole vault Kurtis Marschall, who will be hoping to improve on his season-best mark of 5.80m, which was done in Pert on Feb. 20.

Marschall’s season-best is just shy of his personal best of 5.81m and he’s eager to compete outside his familiar surroundings in Perth.

Angus Armstrong and Jack Downey will also line up in the men’s pole vault.

Four of Marschall’s five meetings thus far have been in Perth.

“I am so eager to get back into some high-level competitions,” he said. “For me, it has been a long road back from injuries and I am finally finding myself in some good shape.”

Meeting Information: How To Watch

Livestream

This event will be available via livestream on ATHSTV, Athletics Australia YouTube channel, and Athletics

Australia Facebook page.



Live Results

Live results will be accessible via the RESULT link for this event on the Athletics Australia website.

At the conclusion of the event a full set of compiled results will be available from the event page

on the Athletics Australia website. Entry List @ 11.03.21 | Timetable @ 11.03.21