How to watch 2021 Texas Relays: Schedule and qualifiers

AUSTIN, Texas – The final list of competing schools and the qualifying list of athletes have been announced for the 2021 Texas Relays, which will take place at Mike A. Myers Stadium from Thursday, March 25, and run through Saturday, March 27. Meet Director James Barr released the final list on Friday.

How To Watch And Follow 2021 Texas Relays

Live television broadcast and online streaming coverage of this year’s meeting will be available on the Longhorn Network which will once provide extensive coverage.

To adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols the traditional four-day meeting will be reduced to three days for this year’s event, while the Relays will be held on an abbreviated schedule and is opened to only University, College, and Invitational Divisions.

It was already announced last month that high school teams and individual student-athletes in that category would not be included on the schedule for this year.

The 2021 Texas Relays will begin on Thursday, March 25 with the collegiate men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon. The first day’s schedule will also include action from field events, the sprints, and the Distance Carnival.

Among the track events slated for day one are the 1500m, 5,000m, 10,000m, the Jerry Thompson Mile, and the 3,000 meters steeplechase. The 200m and 400m preliminaries are the sprint events on the schedule for the first day of competition.

Among the highlighted events on Friday’s schedule are the hurdles, 4×100-meter relay, and 4×400-meter relays in the University/College division. The 2021 Texas Relays will conclude with the Sanya Richards-Ross and Cleburne Price Jr. 4×400-meter relay races Saturday evening.

Who Are The Invited Schools For 2021 Texas Relays?

The meeting will feature athletes from top-performing programs such as Texas, Kansas, Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU, North Carolina A&T, UTEP, Texas Tech, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and TCU.

Invitational events will feature unattached and university athletes with a number of them hoping to secure qualifying times and respective marks for this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.