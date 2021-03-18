How To Watch 2021 Trojan Invitational USC Outdoor Season Opener

The USC Track and Field teams will open the 2021 outdoor season by hosting the 2021 Trojan Invitational at two locations. The two-day meeting which runs from Friday, March 19 to Saturday, March 20, will be streamed live online and fans can watch the coverage from the comfort of their homes.

How To Watch 2021 Trojan Invitational

Coverage on Friday will begin at Noon with the men’s and women’s hammer throw and discus throw competitions at Long Beach State University. The action will then pick up on Saturday at Loker Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. with the bulk of the events as a number of athletes from USC, California, Long Beach State, Utah, and Washington State will feature.

Several of the USC athletes will miss this weekend’s competition, following their participation at the just concluded NCAA Indoor National Championships last weekend.

However, the Trojan revealed that senior jumper Jordan Scott of Jamaica is among the highlighted athletes down to open their 2021 outdoor season at the annual Trojan Invitational. Scott will compete in the men’s triple jump.

Another standout, senior sprint hurdler and All-American Anna Cockrell will also feature at the meeting. Cockrell will lead the entries in the women’s 200m that will feature four heats.

The likes of Angie Annellus, Kyra Constantine, Matthew Katnik and Isaiah Jewett will all open their outdoor season as well for USC, which is hoping to make a strong start to the outdoor campaign.

The 2021 Trojan Invitational will be streamed live beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday for “the Senior Recognition Ceremony” while the running coverage of the meet will start at 12:15 p.m. with the women’s and men’s 4x100m relays.

Saturday’s packed schedule will closeout with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races.