How To Watch Day 2 NCAA 2021 DII Indoor Track and Field Championships

Watch live stream of Day 2 at the 2021 DII indoor track & field championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, March 12. Fans can watch the live streaming on NCAA.com. Live Webstream via NCAA.com

Day 2 of the championships will begin at 11:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM CT with the conclusion of the men’s men’s heptathlon with the 60m hurdles getting things underway. The men’s heptathlon Pole Vault is at 12:00 PM and the competition ends with the 1000m at 2:45 PM.

Meanwhile, the men’s shot put final will get going at 12:00 PM with the high jump final starting at 12:30 PM and the men’s long jump final scheduled for 3:00 PM.

The action on the track on Friday’s second day begins at 3:15 with the men’s 60m hurdles heats, followed by the early rounds of the 400m at 3:25 PM and 60m heats at 3:45.

Women’s competitions gets going with the shot out final at 5:00 PM, while the high jump final is at 5:30, the pole vault starts at 7:15 PM and long jump final at 7:30 PM.

Track and field competition on the women’s side gets going at 8:00 PM with the Mile run heats, while the 60m hurdles heats are at 8:15 PM.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s results from the 2021 DII indoor track & field championship. You can watch a full replay here.

Fri, March 12thTimes: Local (EST)

Men’s Heptathlon 60m Hurdles 11:00 AM

Men’s Heptathlon Pole Vault 12:00 PM

Men’s Heptathlon 1000m 2:45 PM

MEN’S SCHEDULE

Men’s Shot Put Final 12:00 PM

Men’s High Jump Final 12:30 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final 3:00 PM

Men’s Mile 1st Round 3:00 PM

Men’s 60m Hurdles 1st Round 3:15 PM

Men’s 400m 1st Round 3:25 PM

Men’s 60m 1st Round 3:45 PM

Men’s 800m 1st Round 3:55 PM

Men’s 5000m Final 4:05 PM

Men’s 200m 1st Round 4:25 PM

Men’s Distance Medley Final 4:45 PM

WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Women’s Shot Put Final 5:00 PM

Women’s High Jump Final 5:30 PM

Women’s Pole Vault Final 7:15 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final 7:30 PM

Women’s Mile 1st Round 8:00 PM

Women’s 60m Hurdles 1st Round 8:15 PM

Women’s 400m 1st Round 8:25 PM

Women’s 60m 1st Round 8:45 PM

Women’s 800m 1st Round 8:55 PM

Women’s 5000m Final 9:05 PM

Women’s 200m 1st Round 9:25 PM

Women’s Distance Medley Final 9:45 PM